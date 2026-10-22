BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit Jharkhand Today

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin will begin a three-day visit to Jharkhand on Friday, focusing heavily on organisational restructuring and the party's political strategy.

Nabin is scheduled to arrive at Ranchi airport at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

This will be Nabin's second visit to Jharkhand since assuming charge as the BJP President.

He is scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the party's state working committee meeting on October 24, where he is expected to address office-bearers and workers and discuss the organisation's future direction.

Extensive arrangements have been finalised by the Jharkhand BJP to welcome Nabin. Party workers are set to greet him using traditional rituals, traditional drums, and floral showers.

The visit comes after recent appointments to key organisational posts in the Jharkhand BJP, including the State In-charge and the organisation's General Secretary. His interactions with state leaders are expected to focus on organisational coordination, priorities and upcoming political challenges.

The proposed bypoll to the Giridih Assembly seat is also be a part of the discussions, along with the party's electoral strategy, grassroots mobilisation and preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Consequently, Nabin's meetings with the state leadership are seen as vital for defining organisational priorities, ensuring coordination, and addressing upcoming political challenges.

Earlier on Thursday, State BJP President Aditya Sahu held a meeting with state office-bearers at the party office to review the preparations for the National President's arrival and visit.

State BJP General Secretary Amar Kumar Bauri said that party workers were enthusiastic about Nabin's arrival.

Earlier in June this year, Nabin made an important two-day organisational visit to Jharkhand (June 6-7). During the visit, he participated in a series of organisational meetings and interactions with elected representatives, office bearers, intellectuals and Party karyakartas. Nabin chaired a meeting with MPs and MLAs at the BJP state office, followed by a strategic session with members of the State Core Committee.