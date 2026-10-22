Telangana ACB Arrests Two PMKSY Officials For Taking Illegal Bribes

Telangana ACB Arrests PMKSY 2.0 Officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has arrested two public servants associated with the PMKSY 2.0 Bhagirathipet Project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district for allegedly demanding illegal gratification from a contractor to process bills and allot further work. According to a statement by the ACB, the accused have been identified as Satish Reddy, Project Officer, and Raju, Technical Officer, both associated with the PMKSY 2.0 Bhagirathipet Project. The case was registered on October 14, 2026, under Sections 7(a), 7(b) and 13(1)(b), read with Section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

According to the complaint, the officers allegedly demanded illegal gratification ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent of the bill amounts and threatened that pending bills would not be processed and further work would not be allotted unless the demanded amounts were paid. The complaint and verification conducted by the ACB indicated that a total of Rs 39,17,000 was transferred to various bank accounts and UPI accounts allegedly communicated by the accused. The complainant also furnished bank statements and WhatsApp chat records in support of the allegations. The ACB further stated that Satish Reddy allegedly demanded an additional 25 per cent of the amount relating to the seventh bill in connection with recording measurements of further works and processing pending bills. Both accused were arrested by the ACB's Warangal Range on October 22 and are being produced before the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Warangal for judicial remand. Further investigation in the case is in progress.

Assistant Engineer Arrested in Separate Bribery Case

Earlier, in a separate incident, an Assistant Engineer of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh in exchange for sanctioning six new electricity meters in Hyderabad. According to the officials, the accused, Pandala Sandhaya Rakesh, Assistant Engineer at the Madannapet Section under the Santosh Nagar Sub-Division, was caught by ACB officials of City Range-II while accepting the bribe amount. The bribe was allegedly demanded for approving the complainant's online applications for sanctioning six new electricity meters in place of old missing meters. The ACB officials recovered the tainted bribe amount of Rs 1.2 lakh from the accused's possession at his instance. (ANI)

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