FREELANDER 8 Completes First Test Drive Of The International Variant At 2026 Chery International User Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER has completed the first test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8 at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu. From 19 to 21 October, international media, content creators and dealer partners experienced FREELANDER 8 on and off road, across an all-terrain course at Tuju Campground, an obstacle course and a paved test course.

Mud, Rain and Changing Terrain

The programme began on 19 October at Tuju Campground, where rain added to the challenge of an all-terrain course with mud tracks, S-bends, wavy roads and sand and gravel. i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) helped drivers adapt to the changing surfaces. Its nine modes combine seven terrain programmes with Smart Mode, which responds to changing surface conditions, and Expert Mode for experienced drivers.

“I think the driving experience is very good. The systems are working very well on the mud,” said a guest from Slovakia.“The weather is perfect for testing this car today.”

The All-Terrain Dual Lock System, which combines a virtual central differential lock with a rear electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD), helped maintain traction on soft ground, while the dual-chamber air suspension can raise the vehicle for more ground clearance off road.

“I think it's a combination of elegance, beauty and power for the off-road,” said a guest from the Dominican Republic.









FREELANDER 8 powers through mud on the all-terrain course at Tuju Campground

Steep Climbs, Water and Cross-Axle Sections

On 20 and 21 October, the obstacle course included steep inclines, water crossings and cross-axle sections. Under the relevant test conditions, FREELANDER 8 can climb gradients of up to 70%, wade through water up to 900 mm deep and pass an 800 mm cross-axle test. When wading, radar measures the water depth, and the centre display shows it in real time. These capabilities are subject to the vehicle's operating limits and appropriate driving conditions.







FREELANDER 8 tackles a cross-axle section on the obstacle course during the first test drive of the international variant

On the Road and in the Car Park

On 21 October, the paved test course allowed participants to assess acceleration, braking, handling and ride comfort. For the international left-hand drive version, the 2.0T Dedicated Hybrid Engine and dual-motor all-wheel-drive system deliver 460 kW of peak power and 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.8 seconds. A dedicated session also introduced SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), which will be available in selected markets for supported parking scenarios, subject to system operating conditions.









FREELANDER 8 on the paved test course during the first test drive of the international variant

First-Hand Impressions

Guests also highlighted how composed FREELANDER 8 felt in difficult conditions.“It was like driving normally,” said a guest from Greece, describing the mud course.“I guess they will love the design and the security that you felt while driving it,” said another guest from the Dominican Republic.

Beyond the Legend

The test drive programme ran alongside FREELANDER Nightfall on 19 October, where guests were welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027. Together, the Summit programme shows how FREELANDER 8 brings together premium heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability. This combination reflects the brand slogan“Beyond the Legend” and its vision of building on its heritage through intelligent innovation and distinctive design.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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