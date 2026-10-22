The V-Series Family Welcomes A New Member: Icaur V25 - Where Classic Design Meets Aesthetic Appreciation And Daily Life



The iCAUR V25 premiered at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit. Positioned as an“All-Way SUV”, it integrates future classic design and embodies the brand philosophy“Classic Never Fades”.

Focused on the long-term value of automobiles, iCAUR V25 embodies how the brand builds upon clean styling, vivid personality and distinctive recognizability. By merging new-energy technology and solutions, it carries classic design forward into the future.

The V25 boasts an upright stance with a near 1:1 height-to-width body ratio, a crisp waistline and flared wheel arches. It carries forward the family design language through details including circular LED (Light Emitting Diode) light clusters, merging classic aesthetics with modern texture. The V25 features over 20 reserved ecosystem interfaces. Paired with original personalized accessory kits, it can take on varied forms tailored to users' hobbies and scenarios, extending classic design into everyday life.

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unveiled at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, Chery group's iCAUR V25, an all-way SUV, joins the V-Series lineup, embodying future-classic design. With its boxy silhouette, balanced proportions and modern detailing, it turns iCAUR's brand philosophy“Classic Never Fades” into a tangible automotive statement.









[V25 Makes Its Debut at the Global Brand Launch]

Future Classic: Design Built to Stand the Test of Time

During the launch, concerning what a car is really for, iCAUR opened with a fundamental question::”What makes a vehicle beloved not just today, but ten years down the line?” In response to this question, iCAUR distills clean lines, distinct personality and recognizability from classic designs, and then elevates these traits into the future through new technologies, new energy solutions and fresh possibilities.

Future-Classic Design: Defining Presence Through Proportion, Preserving Identity Through Details

This design philosophy is first embodied in the V25's proportions and silhouette. Its height-to-width ratio stands at 0.96, close to 1:1. Combined with a sharp front fascia and upright windshield, it delivers a solid, square visual presence. A continuous crisp waistline lengthens the side profile, while flared wheel arches reinforce its robust stance; the 21-inch wheel option amplifies this substantial look. The V25 retains its boxy form, near 1:1 proportion and classic round headlamps, stripping away superfluous lines and flourishes for restrained, powerful styling.









[Front Side View of the V25]

Within this overall shape, the circular headlamps uphold the family identity and perfectly exemplify the fusion of classic appeal and modern tech. The V25 is fitted with circular LED (Light Emitting Diode) light clusters that cast well-defined light signatures when activated, complemented by a layered grille and front bumper. Onlookers can spot its square front end and round lamps from afar, while closer inspection of the light clusters reveals modern refinement beneath its familiar classic form.









[V25 Headlamps]

This design logic carries through to the rear as well. The side-hinged tailgate echoes hallmarks of classic SUVs, the wide rear bumper aligns with the boxy body, and a block-shaped high-mounted stop lamp adds another layer of signature detail. From front fascia to tailgate, silhouette, proportion and lighting work in tandem to form a cohesive design language, anchoring its unique character in balanced, integrated styling.

Capability and Freedom: Bringing Classic Design into Real Life with an Exploratory Stance

The exploratory stance of its boxy form is underpinned by real-world mobility capacity. The V25 offers both extended-range and battery-electric powertrain options, letting users select based on their daily commuting and long-distance travel requirements. The four-wheel-drive variant features the i-AWD (intelligent All-wheel Drive) system, which adjusts power distribution to match road conditions and supports both urban driving and off-road exploration. Classic design thereby converges with new-energy technology, translating the positioning of this all-way SUV into a concrete mobility experience.

Classic design must stay connected to users' lives over time. iCAUR frames another promise of the V25 around the idea of“freedom”: the vehicle is built to remain open, flexible and customizable, putting users in charge of their own lifestyle. The V25 comes with more than 20 reserved ecosystem interfaces. Together with official personalized aftermarket parts, it supports add-ons such as camping gear and outdoor living setups. Rooted in a strong foundational design, the vehicle can transform to match owners' interests and use cases.









[Outdoor Ecosystem of V25]

From its classic silhouette and tech-forward details to its open, expandable ecosystem, the V25 makes future-classic design about both appearance and lived experience. Alongside the V23 and V27, the V-Series family shares the same core values of classic design, versatile capability and self-expression, each with its own distinct personality.“Classic Never Fades” therefore shines through not only in timeless styling, but also in long-term ownership and enduring companionship with users.

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About iCAUR

iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at