Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Enters Final Presale Stages Before Binance As Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $70K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as the presale enters its final stretch with more than $3.13 million raised and over 12,700 holders already onboard. Stage 20 is sold out, Stage 21 is live, and more than 100 new holders are still joining daily even as renewed Middle East tensions shake the wider crypto market.









Bitcoin is back under pressure as oil surges on fresh attacks and tanker incidents around the Gulf. Brent crude has climbed above $110, reviving inflation and rate fears while BTC slips with other risk assets. That puts a $70,000 downside scenario back into the retail conversation if the Iran war escalates further.

AlphaPepe Keeps Selling as Macro Fear Returns

The wider market is dealing with a very different mood from the one AlphaPepe buyers are seeing inside the presale. Oil is rising, geopolitical risk is back at the top of headlines, and Bitcoin has struggled around the low-$80,000 area.

AlphaPepe has continued moving through its presale regardless. More than $3.13 million has been raised, the holder count has crossed 12,700, and Stage 21 is now live after Stage 20 sold out.

For retail, that creates a simple contrast. Bitcoin is reacting minute by minute to oil, rates and war headlines. $ALPE is still before its first public exchange chart, with buyers continuing to arrive while the broader market absorbs another risk-off shock.

Final Presale Stages Put Scarcity Back in Focus

AlphaPepe is priced at $0.03436, with the listing price starting from $0.08. The project is moving deeper into its presale while earlier stages disappear once they sell out.

Stage 20 is already gone, Stage 21 is live, and the presale closes ahead of the DEX launch in Q1 2027. For buyers waiting on the sidelines, the current entry is not designed to remain open indefinitely.

Limited bonus AlphaLabs adds another layer of scarcity. Fewer than 40 mystery crates remain, giving buyers a final chance to unlock up to a 300% bonus before the offer disappears.

Binance Talk Builds Before the Next CEX Announcement

AlphaPepe already has four CEX partnerships announced, and another partnership announcement is coming this week. Binance has become the name attracting the most attention around what could be revealed next.

The timing is important because this exchange story is developing before $ALPE reaches open-market price discovery. Buyers are still entering through the presale while the exchange footprint expands.

AlphaSwap Early Access is also live, and Auto-Trade registration is open. The ecosystem is being built by an ex-Shibarium developer, giving the exchange hype a working product story behind it.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $70k as Oil Risk Returns

Bitcoin is facing another oil-driven stress test. Fresh attacks in Saudi Arabia and reports that seven tankers were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz pushed Brent above $110 on Thursday, while global stocks and crypto moved lower as traders priced in further regional escalation.

The crypto link is straightforward. Higher oil can feed inflation, keep interest rates elevated and drain demand from risk assets. Bitcoin has spent much of October between roughly $80,000 and $87,000, and earlier oil shocks repeatedly pushed BTC toward the bottom of that range.

A decisive break below $80,000 could reopen $70,000 as the next major downside zone. Previous technical commentary has already identified the $70,000 area as a possible deeper retracement without necessarily ending Bitcoin's broader cycle.

For AlphaPepe, the contrast is striking. BTC is fighting macro pressure while the presale continues selling before its first public-market phase.

AlphaPepe Enters the Final Stretch Before Public Trading

AlphaPepe is entering its later presale stages with more than 12,700 holders, a live AlphaSwap product and another CEX announcement approaching. Despite oil shocks and renewed Iran-war fears hitting the wider market, buyers are still moving through Stage 21.

$ALPE remains pre-listing at $0.03436, the next exchange catalyst is ahead, and the first public chart has not yet begun. That gives retail an earlier setup while mature crypto markets react to every geopolitical headline.

Bitcoin traders are watching whether another Gulf escalation pushes BTC toward $70,000. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a different countdown: final presale stages, shrinking bonus inventory and the next CEX reveal before public trading begins.

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Bitcoin price prediction points toward $70,000 as a downside scenario if Middle East tensions escalate further, oil keeps rising and BTC loses the $80,000 area.

Is Binance AlphaPepe's next exchange?

Binance is at the center of online discussion ahead of AlphaPepe's next CEX partnership announcement. Four CEX partnerships have already been announced.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe's AI DEX, already live in Early Access. Auto-Trade registration is also open while $ALPE remains in presale.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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