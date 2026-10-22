One Minor Killed And Another Critically Injured In Chandigarh Firing
Minor Killed in Chandigarh Firing Incident
One minor was killed and another critically injured in a firing incident reported in Sector 22 of Chandigarh, police said. SHO Sudesh Kumar told ANI that two boys and an auto-rickshaw driver were struck by gunfire. The auto-rickshaw driver has been admitted to a hospital, he added.
Investigation into Motive and Circumstances
He further said that it appeared that there was a long-standing grudge between these boys, dating back to their school days. The cop added that a dispute had broken out among a group of friends in Sector 44 earlier in the day. "The deceased was a minor, and the alleged perpetrator was also of a similar age," he said. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team has arrived on the spot. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
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