Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Trade Rises 13.3% To $12B In Eight Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods totaled $12 billion from January through August 2026, up 13.3% from a year earlier, the National Statistical Committee said in preliminary data.

Mutual trade with other members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached $4.3 billion, up 5.5%. Trade with countries outside the union totaled $7.7 billion, or about 64% of the total.

Within the EAEU, exports and imports moved in opposite directions: Kyrgyz exports to union countries fell 9.1%, while imports from them rose 9.3%.

Russia accounted for 64.5% of Kyrgyzstan's mutual trade within the union and Kazakhstan for 32.7%, together 97.2%. The other members, Armenia and Belarus, made up the remaining 2.8%.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover is likely to continue expanding through the end of 2026, supported by growing trade with countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and sustained import demand.

However, trade growth with EAEU partners may remain more moderate unless Kyrgyz exports to the bloc recover. In January–August 2026, trade with countries outside the union increased by 18.2% year on year, compared with 5.5% growth in mutual trade with EAEU members. The divergence suggests that markets beyond the bloc are becoming an increasingly important contributor to Kyrgyzstan's trade expansion.