Solayer Pay Opens Stablecoin Deposits On Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain And Base

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Users can now fund their Solayer Pay balance from the network their stablecoins already sit on, then spend at Visa merchants worldwide

PALO ALTO, California, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solayer, the company building a hardware-accelerated SVM blockchain for real-time finance, today announced that Solayer Pay, its crypto-native Visa card and payments app, now accepts deposits on five networks: Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain and Base. A user holding USDT on BNB Chain or USDC on Base can send it straight to their Solayer Pay balance and start spending, without first bridging funds to another network.







Solayer Pay

Stablecoins do not live on a single network. Dollar-pegged tokens circulate across Ethereum and its layer-2 networks, Solana, BNB Chain and others, and holders tend to keep balances wherever they last traded, earned yield or got paid. Turning those balances into everyday spending has often meant an extra step: bridging, swapping or routing funds through an exchange before a card can be topped up. Each step adds time, fees and the risk of sending assets to the wrong network.

Multichain deposits remove that step for Solayer Pay users. In the app, users choose the network they hold funds on and send supported stablecoins to their Solayer Pay balance. Once credited, the balance can be spent with a virtual or physical Solayer Pay card, added to Apple Pay or Google Pay for contactless payments, or sent to other users through peer-to-peer transfers.

“People hold stablecoins on whichever network they use most, and they shouldn't have to move them somewhere else before they can spend them,” said Margie Feng, Marketing Lead at Solayer.“Opening deposits on Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain and Base means our users can top up from the chain they're already on. Every step we take out of the path between holding stablecoins and paying with them makes crypto payments more practical for everyday life.”

Solayer Pay launched in April 2025 as the Emerald Card and has since grown to more than 45,000 cardholders. In May 2026, Solayer introduced a physical Solayer Pay card for in-store, contactless and online purchases, as well as ATM withdrawals in supported regions, alongside the existing virtual card. Both cards draw from the same Solayer Pay balance, so one top-up covers every way a user pays.

Cardholders can spend at millions of Visa-accepting merchants, without manual off-ramps or conversions at checkout, and track balances and transactions in the Solayer Pay app. With deposits now open on five networks, the same balance can be funded from whichever ecosystem a user is active in.

Multichain deposits are live now in the Solayer Pay app, available on iOS and Android. New users can apply for an account in the app. Card issuance is subject to identity verification and availability in the user's region.

About Solayer

Solayer is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine. It is designed for real-time, high-throughput onchain applications, delivering 330K+ TPS and ~400ms finality while using SOL for gas. The network enables developers to build performance-critical decentralized systems without sacrificing composability or execution speed.

Follow @solayer_labs on X.

Media Contact

Margie Feng

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