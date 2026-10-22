CORRECTION - 3D Systems Opens New Industrial Technology Center To Expand America's Advanced Manufacturing Capacity



New Colorado facility strengthens domestic 3D printing production capabilities for aerospace, defense, and semiconductor equipment manufacturers while advancing supply chain resilience

Adds 50,000 sq. foot of production and office space at Littleton, CO. campus Increases opportunities for workforce development in Colorado region



ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The listed names beneath the photo in a press release issued yesterday by 3D Systems Inc. have been corrected. The corrected release follows:

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced the grand opening of its new Industrial Technology Center in Littleton, Colorado, expanding the company's ability to help aerospace, defense, and semiconductor equipment manufacturers accelerate the development, qualification, and production of mission-critical components using 3D printing.

The addition of approximately 50,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space increases the 3D Systems' advanced manufacturing capacity to approximately 270,000 square feet across Europe and US, creating one of the industry's most comprehensive additive manufacturing offerings. The expanded facility in Colorado strengthens domestic manufacturing capacity, enhances supply chain resilience, and supports growing demand for qualified U.S.-based production.

"Customers today need more than manufacturing capacity. They need a trusted partner that can help them develop applications, qualify processes, and scale production with confidence," said Reji Puthenveetil, Executive Vice President, Additive Solutions, 3D Systems. "The expansion of our Littleton campus allows us to rapidly scale production while leveraging the same validated processes, quality systems, and manufacturing expertise that customers depend upon for their most critical applications."









From Left: Joe Zuiker, 3D Systems. Reji Puthenveetil, 3D Systems. Representative Sheila Lieder, Colorado Assembly. U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen. Jeff Graves, CEO, 3D Systems. US Senator John Hickenlooper. Phyllis Nordstrom, 3D Systems. Merrill Stillwell, Councilmember City of Littleton​, CO. Trista Borrego​, Littleton CO. Business Chamber.

Supporting America's Industrial Base

The Littleton campus now serves as a strategic hub for customers seeking to accelerate adoption of additive manufacturing while reducing development risk and shortening time to production.

The expansion reflects increasing demand for domestic manufacturing solutions across aerospace, defense, and semiconductor equipment markets, where secure supply chains, production readiness, and manufacturing flexibility are becoming increasingly important.

Combined with the company's expertise in additive manufacturing hardware, materials, software, and application engineering, the facility provides customers with a pathway from concept development through qualified production.

Built for Qualified Production

The Littleton facility maintains certifications and registrations required to support highly regulated and mission-critical applications, including:



ISO9001 / AS9100D Certified

ITAR Registered

JCP Registered / eJCP in-process (DD2345s) CMMC Level 2 compliant (CUI)



These capabilities enable customers to move more efficiently from application development and qualification to repeatable, production-scale manufacturing.

Expanding from a Proven Foundation

The Industrial Technology Center builds upon decades of manufacturing experience in regulated healthcare applications. The Littleton campus has developed extensive expertise in process validation, quality management, and production of highly demanding applications, capabilities that are increasingly valuable to aerospace, defense, and semiconductor customers.

"The opening of the Industrial Technology Center not only expands our industrial manufacturing capabilities but also creates additional opportunities for the continued growth of our healthcare manufacturing operations," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems. "This investment reinforces our commitment to advanced manufacturing in the United States while creating new opportunities for engineers, technicians, and manufacturing professionals in Colorado."

Creating a Unique Domestic Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

Upon completion of planned investments, 3D Systems will offer one of the industry's most comprehensive domestic metal additive manufacturing ecosystems, encompassing:



Metal additive system development in California of the multi-phase U.S. Air Force sponsored program

Large-format printer manufacturing in South Carolina Application development, qualification, and certified parts production in Colorado



This integrated approach positions the company to support customers seeking secure, domestic supply chains while accelerating the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.

"With validated facilities, certified quality systems, advanced applications expertise, and scalable production capacity already in place, we are uniquely positioned to help customers move from concept to qualified production faster and with less risk," said Dr. Graves. "Our goal is simple: help customers innovate more quickly while strengthening the resilience of critical American manufacturing supply chains."

About 3D Systems

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the timing of product launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities, expected revenue impact, and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not, be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

For 40 years Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at