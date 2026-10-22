Margin Trade Spot And Futures Markets Now Tracked On Coingecko

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent data on Margin Trade's 27 perpetual markets and its Pearl (PRL) spot market is now available through CoinGecko's exchange pages and API

PALO ALTO, California, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Margin Trade

Traders, researchers and analysts can now review Margin Trade's trading pairs, volume, open interest, spreads and fee schedule on two dedicated exchange pages: Margin Trade (Futures) and Margin Trade (Spot). The listing gives market participants a third-party view of activity on a venue that runs a fully onchain central limit order book on Solana.

The futures page covers 27 perpetual markets spanning major crypto assets such as BTC, ETH and SOL, commodities including crude oil, and U.S. equities including Intel. The spot page tracks the PEARL/USDC market for Pearl (PRL), the proof-of-useful-work network whose mining runs on AI computation. Both pages are also available through CoinGecko's API.

CoinGecko also displays Margin Trade's published fee schedule. Standard markets carry a 0.05% taker fee and a 0.01% maker fee. The PRL-USD market carries a 0.15% taker fee and a 0.05% maker rebate.

Margin Trade launched on mainnet in June 2026. The platform is built around a single cross-margin account, in which collateral is shared across positions, so traders can hold crypto, commodity and equity exposure without moving funds between venues. Margin Trade is non-custodial, and positions, funding payments, margin updates and liquidations all settle onchain.

On June 30, Margin Trade added spot trading for PRL alongside its existing PRL perpetual market, giving the Pearl community spot and perpetual access to the token in one account.

"Being tracked on CoinGecko means anyone can check our markets against the same independent data they use for every other venue," said Margie Feng, Head of Marketing at Margin Trade. "Our traders hold crypto, commodities and equities in one account, and many of them come to us from the Pearl mining community. Transparent third-party data is part of earning their trust."

About Margin Trade

Margin Trade is a non-custodial, fully onchain trading venue on Solana, powered by a central limit order book. A single cross-margin account gives traders access to perpetual markets in crypto assets, commodities and U.S. equities, as well as spot and perpetual markets for Pearl (PRL). Margin Trade was built by contributors to Solayer Labs alongside former traders from Citadel and Kraken.

Learn more at margin.trade or follow @margin_trade on X.

About Solayer

Solayer is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine. It is designed for real-time, high-throughput onchain applications, delivering 330K+ TPS and ~400ms finality while using SOL for gas. The network enables developers to build performance-critical decentralized systems without sacrificing composability or execution speed.

Follow @solayer_labs on X.

Media Contact

Margie Feng

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