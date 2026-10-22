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Smart City Security Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Smart City Security Market Is Projected to Reach $64.07 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The rapid evolution of urban environments has brought security challenges to the forefront, prompting cities to adopt advanced technologies for safeguarding public spaces and infrastructure. Smart city security solutions, which integrate connected systems and intelligent monitoring, are becoming vital for ensuring safety and operational efficiency in modern urban areas. Below, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and other key aspects shaping the smart city security market.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Smart City Security Market

The smart city security market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $33.19 billion in 2025 to $37.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This upward trend during the historic period has been largely driven by rapid urbanization, the proliferation of smart city initiatives, heightened public safety concerns, widespread deployment of connected surveillance systems, increased funding for protecting critical infrastructure, and a growing demand for centralized security operations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid pace, reaching $64.07 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.0%. Growth during the forecast period is set to be fueled by broader adoption of citywide security platforms, the rising need for predictive threat detection, more investments in resilient urban infrastructure, expanding deployment of sophisticated emergency response systems, and a growing requirement for interoperable security technologies. Key market trends include the increased use of integrated urban surveillance networks, centralized security management platforms, real-time threat detection systems, multimodal security monitoring solutions, and automated incident response tools.

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Understanding Smart City Security and Its Components

Smart city security encompasses integrated security solutions that leverage connected technologies, intelligent monitoring, and data analytics to protect urban infrastructure, public spaces, and vital assets. These systems combine surveillance cameras, access control mechanisms, threat detection capabilities, and real-time monitoring to improve public safety, enhance incident response efficiency, and streamline city operations. By enabling centralized and automated security management, these solutions empower city authorities to detect, analyze, and react swiftly to security events, thereby making urban environments safer and more resilient.

Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Smart City Security Market

One of the primary factors propelling the smart city security market is the increasing deployment of biometric security solutions. These technologies utilize unique physical or behavioral traits such as fingerprints, facial recognition, iris scans, or voice patterns to verify identities with high precision. Governments and organizations are adopting biometric systems more widely to strengthen identity verification processes, enhance public safety, combat fraud, and safeguard critical infrastructure.

As smart cities continue to integrate advanced digital technologies, biometric security plays a crucial role in improving access control and supporting effective urban security management. For instance, in March 2024, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that federal agencies in the United States performed around 60,000 facial recognition searches, illustrating the growing reliance on biometric identification. Such developments underscore the role of biometric solutions as a significant growth driver in the smart city security market.

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Regional Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in the smart city security sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional dynamics and opportunities in the smart city security landscape.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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The Smart City Security Market Is Projected to Reach $64.07 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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