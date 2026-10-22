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Smart Farming And Precision Agriculture Platform Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Smart Farming And Precision Agriculture Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The agricultural sector is undergoing a technological transformation with the rise of smart farming and precision agriculture platforms. These innovative systems are reshaping how farmers manage their crops and resources, enabling greater productivity and sustainability. Let's explore the current market size, the key factors propelling growth, leading regions, and emerging trends in this promising industry.

Market Size and Growth Projections for Smart Farming and Precision Agriculture Platforms

The market for smart farming and precision agriculture platforms has experienced rapid expansion recently. Forecasts indicate it will increase from $18.81 billion in 2025 to $21.65 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This growth during the past years can be linked to the urgent need to boost agricultural output, wider acceptance of digital farming technologies, a higher demand for efficient use of resources, challenges posed by climate variability and crop loss, and greater governmental support for agricultural modernization.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain this brisk pace, projected to reach $37.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7%. This surge is driven by the increasing integration of AI-based agricultural analytics, a rising preference for automated precision farming solutions, expansion of smart irrigation and crop monitoring systems, growing investments in sustainable agricultural technologies, and the adoption of cloud-based farm management platforms. Key trends shaping this forecast period include a move toward data-driven farm management, demand for real-time crop monitoring, wider use of satellite-based agricultural insights, emphasis on resource-efficient farming, and the deployment of automated agricultural decision-support tools.

Understanding Smart Farming and Precision Agriculture Platforms

Smart farming and precision agriculture platforms are comprehensive digital systems that combine data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, satellite imagery, artificial intelligence, and automation. These technologies work together to monitor, assess, and optimize farming operations in real time. By delivering actionable insights on soil conditions, weather trends, crop health, irrigation requirements, and resource allocation, these platforms enable precise decision-making that enhances productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in agriculture.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Smart Farming and Precision Agriculture Platform Market

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the rising global demand for food. This demand reflects the total amount of food products consumers are willing and able to purchase at prevailing prices over a certain time. Rapid urbanization is a significant contributor, as more people move into cities, increasing population density and shifting consumption patterns toward commercially supplied and processed foods. Smart farming platforms address this need by leveraging data-driven technologies such as sensors, IoT devices, and AI analytics to optimize crop health, improve resource efficiency, and boost yields-ensuring a dependable and scalable food supply to meet growing demand.

Supporting this trend, in October 2024, the US Economic Research Service reported that food expenditure in the United States reached $2.57 trillion in 2023. This total was driven by spending from consumers, businesses, and government, averaging $7,672 per person-a 7.5% increase compared to the previous year. Such data underscores the expanding demand for food and the consequent positive impact on the smart farming and precision agriculture platform market.

Fastest Growing Regions in the Smart Farming and Precision Agriculture Platform Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart farming and precision agriculture platform market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers various geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving a broad perspective on regional market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Smart Farming And Precision Agriculture Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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