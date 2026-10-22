SK Hynix Pulls The Plug On Solidigm's US IPO Amid Regulatory Pushback



SK Hynix has officially called off the planned US stock market debut for its Solidigm flash-memory unit, alongside suspending its accompanying pre-IPO funding round.

The decision comes on the heels of stern warnings from South Korean financial authorities regarding potential "duplicate listings" that risk diluting minority shareholder value. The abandoned transaction serves as a major litmus test for Seoul's ongoing regulatory campaign to eradicate the undervaluation of its equities, known as the "Korea discount".

SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY) has officially withdrawn its roadmap to list its flash-memory unit, Solidigm, on a US stock exchange. The semiconductor giant also terminated an ongoing pre-IPO financing initiative that had been structured alongside the public offering, as confirmed through a regulatory filing.

Prior to the cancellation, Solidigm had tapped prominent financial institutions Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to spearhead the planned public debut slated for next year. However, intense shareholder opposition and mounting regulatory hurdles forced the company to abruptly reverse course.

SKHY stock eased about 0.3% after-hours on Thursday.

Regulatory Scrutiny And Investor Protection

The strategic retreat was catalyzed by sharp warnings from South Korean regulators over the risks of a "duplicate listing," which critics argue can severely dilute the holdings of existing investors.

Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Chan-jin informed lawmakers that both his agency and the Financial Services Commission evaluated Solidigm's structure and concluded it fell squarely under strict regulatory restrictions targeting duplicate public offerings.

These controls are designed to prevent parent companies from splintering off valuable operating units without safeguarding the financial interests of everyday retail shareholders.

Testing Ground For The 'Korea Discount'

South Korean regulators and policymakers have been aggressively working to overhaul corporate governance standards and elevate minority shareholder protections. These legislative and policy pushes are central to overcoming the nation's persistent market valuation gap, widely referred to as the "Korea discount", which has long kept local equities trading below global peers.

SKHY Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

SKHY stock has lost about 12% since listing.

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