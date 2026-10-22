Automakers Seek Higher Fuel Vapour Emission Limit Under BS VII Citing E20 Petrol
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: India's automakers are likely to seek concessions under upcoming emissions regulations, citing the country's 20% ethanol (E20) blend in petrol, which is higher than in other economies, according to two people aware of the development and a draft proposal reviewed by Mint.
Experts say higher ethanol blends in petrol can increase fuel volatility, leading to higher fuel vapour emissions that contribute to air pollution.
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