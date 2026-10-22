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Automakers Seek Higher Fuel Vapour Emission Limit Under BS VII Citing E20 Petrol

Automakers Seek Higher Fuel Vapour Emission Limit Under BS VII Citing E20 Petrol


Date: 2026-10-22 08:32:30

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: India's automakers are likely to seek concessions under upcoming emissions regulations, citing the country's 20% ethanol (E20) blend in petrol, which is higher than in other economies, according to two people aware of the development and a draft proposal reviewed by Mint.

Experts say higher ethanol blends in petrol can increase fuel volatility, leading to higher fuel vapour emissions that contribute to air pollution.

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Live Mint

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