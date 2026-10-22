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Smart City Technologies Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Smart City Technologies Market is Expected to Grow Rapidly at a 12.5% CAGR Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The smart city technologies market is rapidly evolving as urban centers adopt advanced digital solutions to improve living standards and operational efficiency. This sector is experiencing significant expansion driven by increasing urban populations and the urgent need for modern, sustainable city infrastructure. Let's explore the current market size, growth factors, regional leadership, and future outlook in this dynamic field.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for Smart City Technologies

The smart city technologies market has seen swift growth in recent years and is projected to continue this momentum. From $727.5 billion in 2025, the market is expected to rise to $821.8 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This upward trend reflects the influence of factors such as accelerating urbanization, increasing investments aimed at modernizing urban infrastructure, heightened demand for efficient public services, improvements in traffic management, and a growing emphasis on sustainable resource use. Looking ahead, this market is forecasted to reach $1318.1 billion by 2030, sustaining a strong CAGR of 12.5%. This forecasted growth is driven by the expansion of smart city projects, the rising need for intelligent urban infrastructure, the adoption of predictive urban service management, increased investment in connected public utilities, and a push toward integrated citywide service platforms. Emerging trends during this period include widespread deployment of real-time urban service monitoring, broader use of integrated city management systems, growing application of digital twins for city planning, more frequent adoption of interoperable urban technologies, and a surge in demand for centralized city service management.

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Defining Smart City Technologies and Their Role in Urban Development

Smart city technologies encompass a blend of digital tools, connected devices, communication networks, and data analytics aimed at enhancing the quality, sustainability, and efficiency of city operations and infrastructure. These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring and intelligent decision-making across sectors such as transportation, energy, public safety, waste management, and water supply. By optimizing management processes, smart city solutions help create more resilient and sustainable urban environments that respond effectively to the needs of their residents.

Investment as a Catalyst for Smart City Technologies Market Growth

A key engine behind the growth of the smart city technologies market is the rising volume of investments in smart city and infrastructure development. This development involves the planning, modernization, and integration of urban systems using digital technologies and connected platforms to boost efficiency, sustainability, and service quality. The rapid expansion of urban populations demands smarter, interconnected infrastructure to manage essential city services like transportation, utilities, and public safety more effectively. Investment inflows accelerate the adoption of smart city technologies by supporting the deployment of connected infrastructure, IoT networks, intelligent transport systems, smart utilities, and data-driven urban management tools. For example, in April 2026, Patent Professional Corporation, a US-based technology-focused law firm, reported that global IoT infrastructure spending for smart cities surged from $130 billion in 2023 to an estimated $200 billion by 2025, reflecting an approximate annual growth rate of 25%. This significant investment trend underpins the expanding smart city technologies market.

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Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Smart City Technologies Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart city technologies market, establishing itself as the dominant regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead growth over the coming years, emerging as the fastest-growing market segment. The smart city technologies market report encompasses several key geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

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. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Smart City Technologies Market is Expected to Grow Rapidly at a 12.5% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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