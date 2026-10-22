Guardian. For Familytiggo7 Crash Test Results Demonstrate CHERY's Commitment To Family Safety

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Guardian. For Family|TIGGO7 Crash Test Results Demonstrate CHERY's Commitment to Family Safety

23.10.2026 / 01:55 CET/CEST

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WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 October 2026, CHERY held the CHERY Brand Safety Challenge at Longshan Crash Laboratory in Wuhu under the theme "Guardian. For Family". Global media, automotive opinion leaders and families witnessed a full-vehicle crash test. TIGGO7 passed the 50 km/h crash test with a truck, demonstrating the protection provided by its body structure and restraint systems.



Beyond Specifications: Safety Put to the Test In his opening remarks, Liang Yugen, a leader in Chery's automotive business division, described safety as a fundamental requirement for building vehicles and entering global markets, rather than an optional feature. He noted that the TIGGO7 series has achieved five-star ratings from China's C-NCAP, Euro NCAP, Australia's ANCAP and ASEAN NCAP. These achievements reflect CHERY's "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere" approach and its commitment to users worldwide. An immersive family performance and an outdoor travel film introduced a weekend journey before the action shifted to the crash laboratory, connecting the test with everyday family safety. A Live Crash Test Puts Vehicle Strength to the Test Following a countdown, TIGGO7 underwent the crash test, which was broadcast live on an LED screen. Safety expert Li Jun then entered the test area and guided guests through the findings: eCall activated automatically at impact to initiate emergency assistance; the A-pillars, B-pillars and doors remained intact, with no significant passenger-compartment intrusion; and the seat-belt pretensioners and airbags activated in coordination to protect the crash-test dummies. Owners' Stories Bring the Commitment to Life During the Guardian Club session, CHERY owners from around the world shared how robust body structures had helped them survive accidents or active safety features had helped them avoid danger. As the closing address stated: "Thanks to CHERY, these families returned home safely even on their worst day. This was not luck, but capability. This is Guardian. For Family." At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, CHERY highlighted vehicle safety, while the AiMOGA Robotics Global Launch explored intelligent technology for family life. Guided by "For Family", CHERY will continue to apply rigorous testing standards and advanced safety technologies to help protect families on every journey.



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