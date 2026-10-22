Cryptescrow And Ripple Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Crypto-Powered Real Estate Settlement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will strengthen the infrastructure connecting digital assets with high-value real estate transactions

Miami, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptEscrow, a leading provider of compliant cryptocurrency settlement solutions for real estate transactions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ripple to help advance the use of digital assets and blockchain-based payment infrastructure across the real estate market.

The partnership brings together CryptEscrow's regulated crypto-to-fiat real estate settlement infrastructure with Ripple's experience building blockchain-powered financial infrastructure for businesses and institutions. The collaboration is designed to make it easier to move value between digital assets and traditional financial systems during major real estate transactions, particularly where buyers hold significant wealth in cryptocurrency.

For CryptEscrow, the partnership represents another step toward making crypto-funded real estate purchases operate more smoothly within the existing closing system. Rather than requiring sellers, developers, title companies, or other parties to handle cryptocurrency directly, CryptEscrow provides a regulated conversion and settlement layer that connects digital assets with conventional real estate transactions.

An estimated 67 million American now own cryptocurrency, roughly one in four adults, according to the National Cryptocurrency Association. Deloitte also recently highlighted research showing crypto-wealth-enabled home purchases increased 3 % year over year. It also cited a Redfin survey finding that 12.7% of Gen Z and Millennial homebuyer sold cryptocurrency to help fund their down payment.

The collaboration with Ripple will support CryptEscrow as it continues to build infrastructure capable of handling high-value transactions while maintaining the compliance, transparency and security expected throughout the closing process. It also reflects the growing overlap between blockchain payments and real-world asset transactions as digital assets become increasingly integrated into mainstream financial activity.

“We're thrilled to partner with Ripple as we continue building the infrastructure needed to connect crypto wealth with the real estate market,” said CryptEscrow founder and CEO John Ioannou, Jr.“Ripple has spent years working on the connection between blockchain technology and traditional financial systems. Real estate is a natural next step for that infrastructure, particularly as more buyers want to use digital assets without forcing everyone else involved in the closing to change how they operate.”

The partnership comes as the role of blockchain technology continues to expand beyond crypto trading. Digital assets and stablecoins are increasingly being considered for payments, settlement and the movement of value between financial institutions, businesses and consumers. At the same time, crypto holders are looking for practical ways to deploy accumulated digital wealth into traditional assets such as property.

CryptEscrow sits at the intersection of these trends: the growing use of blockchain-based payment infrastructure, the movement of crypto wealth into real-world assets and the modernization of cross-border settlement. Its goal is to provide the regulated bridge that allows digital capital to move into real estate while keeping the established protections of the traditional closing process intact.

The Ripple partnership strengthens that strategy by connecting CryptEscrow with one of the most established companies building blockchain infrastructure for institutional financial use.

CryptEscrow occupies a unique position at the intersection of three converging macro trends: the on-chain migration of real-world assets (RWAs), the deployment of accumulated crypto wealth into traditional markets, and the modernization of cross-border payments under emerging stablecoin frameworks. The company is building the regulated settlement infrastructure that connects crypto capital to real assets, a gap the traditional financial system has not yet addressed.

About CryptEscrow

CryptEscrow is the simple way to close, building a layer between the fiat and crypto economies for the real estate market. It specializes in cryptocurrency conversion services-fully licensed and insured-and is compliant with all federal and state regulations, operating with dedicated legal support at every stage. The company's mission is to bring safety, trust, and structure to cryptocurrency transactions, protecting buyers, sellers, and intermediaries worldwide. Founded by real estate attorney John Ioannou, Esq., CryptEscrow is fully licensed with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and with Florida's Office of Financial Regulation. For more information, visit: or follow us at



About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Rippl is the leading provider of blockchain solutions rewiring the global financial system. With over 85 licenses, Ripple provides a single trusted entry point for enterprises with payments, custody, prime brokerage, and treasury management solutions. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the digital asset XRP underpin these capabilities, enabling Ripple and its customers to bridge the worlds of traditional and digital finance.

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