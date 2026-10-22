Arkansas Counties Open Roads To Utvs: What Riders Need Under Act 922

Under Arkansas Act 922, a UTV needs headlamps, rear turn signals, a brake light and seatbelts to use a road a city or county has opened.

Arkansas Act 922 checklist: what a UTV and its driver need before using a road a city or county has opened.

Act 922 lets Arkansas cities and counties open roads to side-by-sides. A Fayetteville shop lays out the equipment riders need before they drive.

- Samantha Jeck, Owner, High Clearance UTVFAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High Clearance UTV, a women-owned UTV parts and service shop in Fayetteville, is sharing a plain checklist for side-by-side owners as more Arkansas counties open public roads to UTVs under Act 922 of 2025.The law took effect in August 2025. It lets a city council open streets by ordinance and a county judge open county roads by executive order. Newton County Judge Warren Campbell issued an order in December 2025 that opened public roads in the county's unincorporated areas to UTVs. On October 13, 2026, Boone County Judge Mitchell Archer held a public hearing on the same question and said afterward that an executive order is likely.The rule only applies where a city or county has acted. And even on an opened road, the machine has to carry specific equipment and the driver has to meet specific requirements.What Act 922 requires:- A UTV 80 inches wide or less, with a steering wheel, non-straddle seats and rollover protection- At least two headlamps- Rear-facing turn signals- At least one brake light- Seatbelts- State registration, with the decal on the driver-side roll bar- Insurance at the private passenger vehicle minimum, with proof carried in the UTV- A driver with a valid driver's licenseRoads with a posted limit over 55 mph, divided four-lane highways and state park roads stay off limits. ATVs and golf carts are not covered by the law."A lot of riders hear that UTVs are allowed on the road now and stop there," said Samantha Jeck, owner of High Clearance UTV. "It only counts where your city or county has signed off, and only if your machine has the lights, signals and belts the law lists. Check before you drive. If you're not sure what your machine has, bring it by and we'll take a look."High Clearance UTV carries turn signal kits fitted to the Polaris RZR, Polaris Ranger, Polaris General, Can-Am Maverick X3, Honda Pioneer, Honda Talon and Kawasaki Teryx KRX, along with universal kits for other machines. The shop installs UTV lighting, turn signals and electrical upgrades at its Fayetteville location and offers rig pickup within 30 miles.Adding the equipment makes a machine eligible. It does not open a road. Riders in Washington and Benton counties should check with their city or county judge's office before driving a UTV on a public road.About High Clearance UTVHigh Clearance UTV is a women-owned, family-operated UTV parts, accessories and service shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas, founded in 2021. The shop installs suspension, lighting, audio, tires and wheels, winches and electrical upgrades, and handles UTV repair in Fayetteville for Polaris, Can-Am, Honda, Kawasaki and other side-by-sides. It does not sell or rent vehicles. The shop is at 1208 W Cato Springs Rd., Fayetteville, AR 72701, and can be reached at 815-953-9346.

Samantha Jeck

High Clearance UTV

+1 815-953-9346

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Arkansas Counties Open Roads to UTVs: What Riders Need Under Act 922 News Provided By fabletop October 23, 2026, 00:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Law, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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