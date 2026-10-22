New Steel Frame Technology To Support Guyana's 40,000-Home Target

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Minister of Housing Collin Croal has welcomed the introduction of modern steel frame construction technology in Guyana, citing its potential to accelerate housing delivery, improve building quality and expand access to affordable homes.

Minister Croal made the remarks October 14, 2026, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the US Frame Factory at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara. He explained that the technology could support the government's target of building 40,000 homes by 2030 while improving construction efficiency, durability, and climate resilience.

The ceremony featured a steel frame home designed for the low-income category of the national housing programme and a tour of a three-storey building constructed using the company's technology.

“Modern construction methods, including steel framing, modular and prefabricated housing, present opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce construction timelines, strengthen quality control, and explore more durable, energy-efficient and climate-resilient building solutions,” he said.

The housing minister noted that the investment could also generate employment, develop technical skills and create opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and service providers to participate in Guyana's expanding construction industry.

Golden Shield Homes plans to partner with the housing ministry and the US Frame Factory to produce components for 10,000 houses, as part of the government's 40,000-home target.