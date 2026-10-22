Omnicom Reports $678.3M In Q3 PR Revenue
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Omnicom reported $678.3 million in public relations revenue for the third quarter of 2026, down slightly from the $679.1 million reported in the previous quarter.
PR accounted for 11.3% of the company's $6 billion in core operations revenue, unchanged from the second quarter. The results cover Omnicom's third full quarter since its acquisition of Interpublic Group was completed on November 26, 2025.
Public relations remained Omnicom's third-largest discipline by revenue, behind integrated media, which generated $3.2 billion, or 53% of core operations revenue, and advertising, which contributed $935.4 million, or 15.6%.
PR was ahead of experiential and other services, which generated $644.3 million, or 10.7% of revenue. Health contributed $566.6 million, or 9.4%.
The latest figures show little change in Omnicom's PR business from the second quarter, when PR also accounted for 11.3% of core revenue. Omnicom did not disclose a year-over-year growth rate for its PR business.
Overall, Omnicom's core operations revenue rose 7.3% to $6 billion compared with combined Omnicom and IPG revenue for the third quarter of 2025. Organic growth was 7.2%. The company excludes businesses sold or held for sale from its core operations figures.
Adjusted EBITA from core operations increased 21.1% to $1.1 billion, with the margin rising to 18.2% from 16.2%, reflecting cost-reduction synergies and organic revenue growth.
On a reported basis, Omnicom generated $6.4 billion in revenue, compared with $4.04 billion a year earlier, primarily reflecting the IPG acquisition. Net income increased to $656 million from $341.3 million.
CEO John Wren said Omnicom was on track to deliver $900 million in cost-reduction synergies in 2026 as the company approaches the first anniversary of the IPG acquisition. He said the integration was nearly complete and the company was focused on future growth.
PR accounted for 11.3% of the company's $6 billion in core operations revenue, unchanged from the second quarter. The results cover Omnicom's third full quarter since its acquisition of Interpublic Group was completed on November 26, 2025.
Public relations remained Omnicom's third-largest discipline by revenue, behind integrated media, which generated $3.2 billion, or 53% of core operations revenue, and advertising, which contributed $935.4 million, or 15.6%.
PR was ahead of experiential and other services, which generated $644.3 million, or 10.7% of revenue. Health contributed $566.6 million, or 9.4%.
The latest figures show little change in Omnicom's PR business from the second quarter, when PR also accounted for 11.3% of core revenue. Omnicom did not disclose a year-over-year growth rate for its PR business.
Overall, Omnicom's core operations revenue rose 7.3% to $6 billion compared with combined Omnicom and IPG revenue for the third quarter of 2025. Organic growth was 7.2%. The company excludes businesses sold or held for sale from its core operations figures.
Adjusted EBITA from core operations increased 21.1% to $1.1 billion, with the margin rising to 18.2% from 16.2%, reflecting cost-reduction synergies and organic revenue growth.
On a reported basis, Omnicom generated $6.4 billion in revenue, compared with $4.04 billion a year earlier, primarily reflecting the IPG acquisition. Net income increased to $656 million from $341.3 million.
CEO John Wren said Omnicom was on track to deliver $900 million in cost-reduction synergies in 2026 as the company approaches the first anniversary of the IPG acquisition. He said the integration was nearly complete and the company was focused on future growth.
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