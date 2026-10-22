Orange Hospice Receives Businessrate Best Of 2026 Award As A Hospice In Orange County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buena Park recognition reflects more than 40 five-star family reviews as the provider marks five years of hospice care in Orange County.

Buena Park, CA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Hospice has received BusinessRate's Best of 2026 Award in the Hospice category for Buena Park, California, as it marks five years of service. The provider delivers comfort-focused hospice care in Orange County for terminally ill patients, with support for their families.

Orange Hospice's BusinessRate Best of 2026 award plaque identifies the Hospice category in Buena Park, California.

The local award is based on publicly posted reviews. Orange Hospice has received more than 40 five-star ratings shared by patients' families across Orange and Los Angeles counties.

“This award is all thanks to the families who welcomed us into their homes during some of the hardest days of their lives,” said Sydney Park, Operations Manager of Orange Hospice.“Every review, every kind word, and every story shared with us is what this recognition is truly built on. Caring for someone at the end of life is one of the most sacred responsibilities we know, and we never take it lightly.”

Family feedback describes clear communication, dignity and compassion during periods when a loved one's condition changed quickly. These are important considerations when choosing the best hospice in Orange County for a loved one.

Care plans combine physical, emotional and spiritual support for patients with guidance for family caregivers. Orange Hospice says its response standards include bedside visits within one hour for patients in need and returning missed calls within 15 minutes, day or night. A registered nurse is on call around the clock for phone support or bedside visits when needed.

The provider also emphasizes language access and cultural needs. Its team provides Korean hospice care in Orange County and supports patients and families seeking Chinese hospice care in Orange County, with some services available in Mandarin. Care is also available in English and Spanish.

Through its volunteer program, Orange Hospice offers companionship, live music, therapy-animal visits and handmade comfort items. The organization also coordinates respite care in Orange County to give primary caregivers a break. Its bereavement care includes counseling and support-group referrals for patients' families after a loss.

Families and care partners in Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties can call (714) 790-0594 to discuss available services and a patient's care needs.

About Orange Hospice

Hospice of OC, Inc. DBA Orange Hospice provides hospice care for terminally ill patients and their families in Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. Based in Buena Park, California, its services address physical, emotional, social, cognitive and spiritual needs and include support for families and caregivers. Learn more at.

Press Inquiries

Maile Fok, Marketing Manager & Community Liaison

info [at] orangehospice.net

714-790-0594



7430 Orangethorpe Avenue

Buena Park, CA 90621

United States