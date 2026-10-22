Quote.Trade Launches Prompt Trading And Advanced Order Suite, Bringing Institutional Grade, AI-Native Strategy Execution To The Dark Pool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As institutional attention turns to crypto dark pools, Quote.Trade separates itself from the field: 100,000 orders per second, live today, with strategy execution that never exposes your intent to the venue executing your trades.

Las Vegas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quote.Trade, the AI-native crypto dark pool DEX built for humans, bots, and AI agents, and backed by $4 million in funding raised earlier this year, today announced the launch of Quote.Trade Pro: a dedicated advanced trading experience that brings AI prompt trading, limit orders, stop loss, trailing stops, OCO, bracket orders, and trigger-based strategies directly to Telegram, without exposing a single order instruction to the dark pool engine executing the trades.

The launch marks the next chapter of Quote.Trade's platform evolution, following the launch of v.6 Korea Blockchain Week and Token2049 Singapore that established the infrastructure - non-upgradeable smart contracts, deeper aggregated liquidity, and AI agent-native execution - Quote.Trade Pro builds the institutional-grade trading experience on top of it.

Agentic chart trading lets traders work directly with the embedded AI agent to add indicators to their charts, explore signal ideas, and generate advanced orders in plain language. Try asking the agent:“Add indicators to this chart,”“Generate an advanced order using my entry and exit conditions,” or“Suggest signal ideas for this market.” Advanced prompt trading turns those instructions into a proposed trading plan that traders can review and approve before execution.

Institutions and advanced traders operating at scale are increasingly focused on execution quality and information privacy. Quote.Trade Pro was built for that audience. Limit orders, stop loss, trailing stops, OCO pairs, bracket orders, and trigger-based strategies are defined and managed outside the dark pool. When conditions are met, a fill-or-kill execution request goes to the venue. The dark pool never held the exit level. It never knew the plan.

“An exchange that holds your stop orders knows exactly where you plan to exit,” said Chris Mack, Co-Founder and CEO of Quote.Trade.“Our dark pool accepts only fill-or-kill execution requests - your stops, your triggers, your bracket levels never reach the venue. Prompt a trade, a custom advanced order, or an entire strategy in plain language. Review and approve the plan. Your strategy runs outside the execution venue. The dark pool receives orders when it's time to execute. This is the advanced trading experience that institutions and advanced traders actually need - and it's the only one built around a venue that can prove it never saw your strategy.”

The crypto dark pool space is attracting institutional attention and new entrants. Some have made headlines. None are operating at scale. Quote.Trade processes 100,000 orders per second on infrastructure that is live, audited, and trading today across more than 1,500 markets - compared to the 20 orders per second published by the most prominent new entrants in the space, which have yet to prove themselves in live markets. For institutions and advanced traders moving serious size, that gap is the difference between a venue and a platform.

About Quote.Trade

Quote.Trade is an AI-native crypto dark pool DEX built for humans, bots, and AI agents to trade side by side. The platform combines strategy-blind private execution, non-custodial stablecoin settlement, and publicly verifiable onchain collateral across 1,500+ markets on Ethereum and other EVM networks. Traders see their all-in executable cost before committing. Collateral is never rehypothecated. AI agents trade with no restrictions. Learn more at quote.trade.

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Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: QuoteTrade(at)transformgroup.com