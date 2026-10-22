Quantum Law Group Founding Partners Jonathan Deer and Peyman Cohan Named 2026 Legal Visionaries

Recognition highlights their leadership in complex litigation, significant client results, and Quantum's continued growth.

- Steven Morris, Founding PartnerBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Law Group LLP announced that founding partners Jonathan Deer and Peyman Cohan have been named 2026 Consumer Attorney Visionaries by Business by LA Times Studios. Featured in the publication's October 2026 edition, the recognition highlights leading Southern California plaintiff attorneys whose accomplishments demonstrate exceptional legal advocacy, significant results, professional leadership, and contributions to the legal community.The recognition comes during a period of continued growth and significant accomplishments for Quantum Law Group, a Beverly Hills-based litigation and business law boutique whose attorneys represent individuals, families, and businesses in complex disputes involving substantial financial interests, insurance coverage, catastrophic injury, and commercial relationships.With more than 30 years of experience, Deer has built a litigation practice representing clients in complex personal injury, insurance, business, and real estate disputes. His work frequently involves claims against well-resourced corporations, financial institutions, and insurers, where detailed financial analysis and sophisticated litigation strategies are essential.Among his significant results, Deer obtained a jury verdict exceeding $5 million for a client seriously injured by a driver who intentionally accelerated toward him and fled the scene. The jury found malice, underscoring the severity of the defendant's conduct.Deer has also been instrumental in Quantum's litigation involving life insurance companies, brokers, and premium financing arrangements, securing recoveries for individuals and families harmed by complex insurance transactions. His commercial litigation experience includes representing a family-owned hotel portfolio in a dispute arising from a commercial loan relationship exceeding $35 million. The litigation challenged alleged improper defaults and financial practices that threatened substantial real estate holdings, ultimately resulting in a confidential settlement.In 2025, the Daily Journal named Deer a Top Plaintiff Lawyer. His commitment to advancing the legal profession includes developing and presenting continuing legal education programs addressing complex litigation and insurance matters.Cohan brings more than two decades of experience advising business owners, executives, and families on sophisticated estate planning, business succession, insurance arrangements, and financial transactions. His understanding of how complex financial products are structured, marketed, and implemented provides an important foundation for the firm's litigation involving failed insurance and premium financing arrangements.Cohan has played a central role in Quantum's efforts to hold insurers and financial intermediaries accountable when complex transactions result in substantial losses. The firm's experience includes pursuing claims involving allegedly misrepresented premium-financed life insurance arrangements that caused significant financial harm to business owners, including litigation resolved through a confidential settlement. Quantum has also pursued claims involving insurers' refusal to honor policy benefits when policyholders faced serious illness.Cohan's work at the intersection of business planning, financial transactions, and insurance disputes has earned recognition from his peers. He was recently selected for the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Trusts and Estates, marking his second consecutive year of inclusion.The recognition of Deer and Cohan reflects Quantum Law Group's broader commitment to representing clients in consequential disputes that demand substantial legal, financial, and trial experience.In 2026, the firm significantly expanded its personal injury practice with the addition of veteran trial attorney Larry Nagelberg. With more than 46 years of experience, Nagelberg and his co-counsel have recovered more than $1 billion for injured clients throughout his career. His background includes major verdicts and settlements involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, product liability, medical malpractice, and other serious personal injury matters. His arrival substantially strengthens Quantum's ability to pursue complex injury claims against corporate defendants, insurers, and other responsible parties.Quantum has also continued to deepen its work in complex financial litigation, particularly disputes involving life insurance premium financing, insurance coverage, lender liability, and sophisticated commercial transactions.Deer and Cohan have contributed to the broader professional dialogue surrounding these matters through their July 2026 article, "Why Premium Finance Transactions Collapse and What Brokers Can Learn from Litigation," published in the Journal of Financial Service Professionals. In September, they presented "When Premium Finance Fails: What Litigation Reveals About Broker Risk" for the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors' Los Angeles chapter, examining the legal and financial consequences of failed premium finance arrangements and the lessons those disputes offer insurance professionals."Jon and Peyman bring an exceptional combination of trial experience, financial sophistication, and practical judgment to the firm," said Steven Morris, founding partner of Quantum Law Group. "They understand the significant personal and financial consequences that legal disputes can have on our clients. Their ability to navigate complicated transactions, challenge powerful institutions, and pursue meaningful results is central to the work we do at Quantum. This recognition is a reflection of their accomplishments and the commitment they bring to every matter."The firm's continued achievements have attracted recognition across the legal industry. Quantum was named to the 2026 Best Law Firms list, while Morris was recognized among the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.Deer and Cohan's profiles appear in the October 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios, as part of its annual Consumer Attorney Visionaries feature.About Quantum Law Group LLPBased in Beverly Hills, California, Quantum Law Group LLP is a partner-led business and litigation boutique representing individuals, families, and businesses in complex legal matters. The firm's practice encompasses personal injury and catastrophic loss litigation, life insurance and premium finance disputes, business and commercial litigation, real estate transactions and disputes, and sophisticated financial and contractual matters. Quantum combines extensive trial experience, financial insight, and strategic judgment to pursue effective outcomes in high-stakes matters.For more information, visit .

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