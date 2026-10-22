Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic Announces Fall Skin Renewal Offers

Exclusive Fall Skin Renewal Celebration. Embrace the Season. Rediscover Your Radiance.

- Dr. Sharmeen ShaikhSHERWOOD PARK, CA-AB, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the leaves turn golden and the season of renewal begins, Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic is welcoming November with an exclusive Fall Skin Renewal Celebration, bringing together advanced skin rejuvenation treatments, personalized care, and exceptional seasonal savings.From November 1–20, 2026, patients are invited to discover a new season of skincare with exclusive offers designed to help refresh their complexion, address visible signs of sun damage, and prepare their skin for the upcoming holiday season.Advanced Skin Rejuvenation, Personalized for YouOur Fall Skin Renewal Celebration features a range of advanced aesthetic treatments for patients seeking to improve the appearance of skin texture, uneven tone, pigmentation, and selected signs of ageing.Featured treatments include:Fractional Laser ResurfacingHALO Hybrid Fractional Laser ResurfacingNano Peel LaserMicro Peel LaserIPL Photorejuvenation PackagesDepending on the treatment selected, these technologies may help improve the appearance of fine lines, uneven texture, sun spots, selected pigmentation concerns, visible redness, and dull-looking skin.Our physician-led team provides individualized assessments to help determine suitable treatment options based on each patient's skin type, concerns, and aesthetic goals.A Season of Exclusive SavingsTo celebrate the season and thank our valued patients, we are offering:Up to 20% OFF laser and IPL treatment packages!And there's more!Patients purchasing qualifying packages will also receive a BioPhora at-home skincare kit valued at $300.This additional skincare benefit complements your professional treatment with an appropriate at-home skincare routine tailored to your individual needs.Enjoy advanced in-clinic treatments, exclusive seasonal savings, and professional skincare guidance, all as part of our special fall celebration.More Than a Treatment: An Investment in Your SkinAt Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic, we believe confidence begins with informed choices and personalized care. Our approach combines medical expertise, advanced aesthetic technologies, and individualized treatment recommendations to help patients pursue their skin goals thoughtfully.Whether you're considering your first rejuvenation treatment or continuing your skincare journey, our team welcomes the opportunity to help you explore suitable options.Appointments are limited. Advance booking is encouraged. Promotional savings and skincare kits are subject to qualifying package requirements and applicable conditions.About Excellence Medical & Skin Care ClinicLocated in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic provides medical skin care, dermatology services, and advanced aesthetic treatments. The clinic is committed to personalized treatment planning, patient education, and care guided by individual needs and clinical assessment.Booking & Contact InformationExcellence Medical & Skin Care ClinicLocation: 76-80 Chippewa Road, Sherwood Park, Alberta, CanadaCall to book: 780-570-5855Website:Fall Skin Renewal Celebration: November 1–20, 2026Call our clinic or visit our website to learn more about the featured treatments, promotional packages, and consultation availability.CELEBRATING FALL. CELEBRATING YOU. CELEBRATING BEAUTIFUL SKIN.Join Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic for our Fall Skin Renewal Celebration, where the season of change inspires a renewed commitment to your skin.Excellence Medical & Skin Care ClinicWhere Medical Expertise Meets Advanced Skin Care.Patients can contact the clinic to learn more about treatment options, promotional eligibility, and consultation availability.

Dr Sharmeen Shaikh

Excellence Medical and Skin care Clinic

+1 780-570-5855

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Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic Announces Fall Skin Renewal Offers News Provided By Excellence Medical and Skin care Clinic October 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



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