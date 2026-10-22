Telangana Plans Robust Measures To Prevent Impending Power Shortage

Ensuring Power Stability in Telangana

Telangana Deputy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to take robust measures to prevent any power shortage in Telangana, considering the possibility of reduced hydel power generation due to the El Niño effect and the expected rise in electricity demand in the coming months. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive action plan to increase daily thermal power generation to 140 million units to effectively meet agricultural and domestic electricity requirements during the upcoming Rabi and summer seasons.

Bhatti Vikramarka held a review meeting with senior Energy Department officials at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat to discuss power generation, supply and pending electricity dues. Officials informed him that average daily thermal power generation had reached approximately 91 million units, while generation touched 118 million units on a single day recently. Bhatti Vikramarka directed the officials to further increase generation and work towards achieving the daily target of 140 million units.

Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Enhancements

To ensure uninterrupted coal supply to two units at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, an alternative supply arrangement has been established with Coal India Limited. Bhatti Vikramarka said coal supplies under the arrangement would commence in November. He also called for special attention to Yadadri Thermal Power Plant to enhance overall power generation.

Operational Progress

Officials informed him that four units, each with a capacity of 800 MW, were already generating electricity at the Yadadri plant. The fifth unit was synchronised with the grid on October 20, while the remaining technical and operational issues were being addressed to bring it into full-fledged commercial operation.

According to officials, average daily thermal power generation from TGGENCO power plants stood at 65.90 million units in 2024-25 and approximately 76.46 million units in 2025-26. During the current financial year, average daily generation increased to 90.97 million units as of October 21, registering a growth of approximately 19 per cent compared with the previous financial year.

Strategic Financial and Administrative Measures

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare comprehensive proposals to facilitate the settlement of pending electricity dues owed by closed industries in Telangana through a One-Time Settlement (OTS) mechanism, providing relief to eligible consumers, the release stated. He directed the Chairmen and Managing Directors of TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL to coordinate with the managements of closed industries and explain the available options and applicable rules for settling outstanding electricity bills. He said the proposed mechanism would provide some relief to eligible industries in clearing their dues while also enabling power distribution companies to recover long-pending arrears.

The Deputy Chief Minister also instructed senior Finance Department officials to take steps to recover outstanding dues owed to Singareni Collieries Company Limited, GENCO, TRANSCO and other power sector organisations by various departments. He emphasised that the power generation, transmission and distribution systems must be adequately prepared to meet any increase in electricity demand in the coming days.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised coordination among departments to ensure an uninterrupted supply of quality electricity to the people of Telangana. Senior officials attending the meeting included Energy Special Chief Secretary Naveen Mittal, Finance Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Singareni CMD Buddha Prakash Jyoti, GENCO CMD Harish, TRANSCO CMD Krishna Bhaskar, SPDCL CMD Jitesh V Patil, RPDCL CMD Musharraf and Singareni Director Gautam Potru, among others.

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