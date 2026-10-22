XAI Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Will Host Its Q3 2026 Quarterly Webinar On November 2, 2026

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TO USE YOUR TELEPHONE: After joining via web, if you prefer to use your phone for audio, you must select that option and call in using a number below, based on your current location.

Dial: (312) 626-6799 or (646) 558-8656 or (267) 831-0333 or (720) 928-9299 or (213) 338-8477

Webinar ID: 830 6838 9008

REPLAY: A replay of the webinar will be available in the Knowledge Bank section of xainvestments.com.

The Trust's common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“XFLT.” The investment objective of the Trust is to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of opportunities primarily within the private credit markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in floating rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XA Investments”) is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XA Investments serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds, an interval fund, and a tender offer fund. The listed closed-end funds, the XAI Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund, both trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the interval fund and tender offer fund, XAI CLO & Income Opportunities Fund and Evanston Multi-Alpha Fund, are both available via direct subscription and through select broker/dealers and wealth management platforms.

In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XA Investments offers custom product build and consulting services, including product development and market research, marketing and fund management.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit .

About Rockford Tower Asset Management

Rockford Tower Asset Management, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of King Street Capital Management, L.P. (“King Street”) and an affiliate of Rockford Tower Capital Management (“Rockford Tower”). Rockford Tower, King Street's dedicated CLO, CBO and SMA platform, was formed in 2017. Rockford Tower has over $14.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2026, across 19 U.S. CLOs and 10 European CLOs, one CBO transaction and one SMA. In addition, Rockford Tower has traded over $99 billion of loans as of December 31, 2025.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages $30.9 billion in assets as of September 30, 2026 across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit .

XA Investments does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Trust carefully before investing. For more information on the Trust, please visit the Trust's webpage at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

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Media Contact:

Kimberly Flynn, President

XA Investments LLC

Phone: (312) 374-6931

Email: ...

