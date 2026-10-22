Thompson Builders Completes $10.4M US Army Torpedo Building And Pier E-2 Improvements Project On Yerba Buena Island

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders Corporation is proud to announce the successful completion of the US Army Torpedo Station Building and Pier E-2 Improvements Project on Yerba Buena Island, marking another major milestone in the company's continued partnership in the transformation of this historic San Francisco landmark.This latest achievement adds to Thompson Builders' extensive portfolio of work on Yerba Buena Island, where the company has played a key role in multiple major infrastructure and development efforts. Previous projects include the construction of the massive Yerba Buena Island Bridge Foundations and Columns for the Bay Bridge East Span and the recently completed Yerba Buena Island Road Improvement Project. Thompson Builders also remains actively engaged on the island with ongoing construction of the new Yerba Buena Island Ferry Terminal.The Torpedo Building portion of the project focused on the waterproofing and rehabilitation of the existing historic structure for the Treasure Island Development Authority (TIDA), with an emphasis on preserving the building's historic character while improving its long-term durability and performance. Work included roof replacement, full building waterproofing, restoration and replacement of historic windows, exterior envelope upgrades, storefront improvements, and associated demolition and site work. This portion of the project was carefully coordinated under TIDA oversight to ensure compliance with public works requirements, permitting regulations, and historic preservation standards.Adjacent to the Torpedo Building, Thompson Builders also completed the Pier E-2 Improvements, which provide enhanced public access and future utility infrastructure to support continued waterfront development. Scope of work included construction of a new public parking lot and associated infrastructure featuring full site grading and paving, water, sewer, and drainage utilities, site lighting, striping and signage, and installation of a restroom structure, drinking fountain, and other site amenities.Delivered as a public works project under the City and County of San Francisco, the project required close coordination with TIDA and permitting agencies, including the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) to ensure waterfront compliance.The completion of the Torpedo Building and Pier E-2 Improvements Project reflects Thompson Builders' continued commitment to delivering complex infrastructure and historic rehabilitation projects throughout the Bay Area. As development on Yerba Buena Island continues, Thompson Builders is proud to remain a trusted construction partner helping shape the island's future while preserving its historic legacy.

Taylor Harrison

Thompson Builders Corporation

+ +1 415-203-0333

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Thompson Builders Completes $10.4M US Army Torpedo Building and Pier E-2 Improvements Project on Yerba Buena Island News Provided By Thompson Builders Corporation October 22, 2026, 23:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Military Industry



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