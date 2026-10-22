Cadence Chiropractic Shares Holiday Travel Tips To Help Utah County Families Reduce Back And Neck Strain

MENAFN - GetNews) Cadence Chiropractic, with offices in American Fork and Spanish Fork, released holiday travel guidance on long drives, lifting luggage and seasonal stress as Utah County residents prepare for Thanksgiving and December trips.

American Fork, Utah - October 22, 2026 - Cadence Chiropractic, a family chiropractic practice with offices in American Fork and Spanish Fork, has released seasonal guidance for Utah County residents preparing for holiday travel. The guidance covers long drives, lifting luggage and the neck and shoulder tension that often builds during busy weeks of gatherings, shopping and travel.

The timing reflects how many people take to the road each holiday season. AAA projected that 81.8 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home over the 2025 Thanksgiving period, with at least 73 million of them, nearly 90%, going by car. Many Utah County families make multi-hour drives to visit relatives in neighboring states or across Utah during the same weeks.

Stress is also part of the season. In a 2023 poll conducted by The Harris Poll for the American Psychological Association, 89% of U.S. adults said concerns such as money, missing loved ones or family conflict cause them stress during the holidays. The same survey found that 41% said their stress rises at that time of year compared with other points in the year.

According to Dr. Marc Nelson, a chiropractor and co-founder of Cadence Chiropractic, many back and neck complaints during the holidays build gradually rather than stemming from a single event. Long stretches in the car, awkward lifting from a trunk or overhead bin, and days of tense shoulders tend to add up over a busy week.

For drivers and passengers, Cadence Chiropractic suggests planning a stop about every two hours to stand, walk and stretch. Before leaving, drivers can adjust the seat so the lower back is supported, using a small rolled towel if the seat lacks lumbar support. The headrest should sit behind the middle of the head rather than the neck.

Packing and unloading are another common source of strain. Splitting belongings into two lighter bags instead of one heavy one, keeping a load close to the body and turning with the feet rather than twisting at the waist are simple habits the practice recommends. Heavier items can be loaded near the trunk opening so they do not have to be pulled across a deep cargo area. Children carrying their own backpacks on trips should keep them light enough to wear on both shoulders.

Tension-type headaches typically feel like a dull, band-like pressure around the forehead or the back of the head, and they are often associated with tight neck and shoulder muscles. During busy holiday weeks, the practice encourages keeping a regular sleep schedule, drinking water through the day, taking short stretching breaks, and holding phones at eye level rather than looking down for long periods.

Expecting mothers are advised to check with their prenatal care provider before long road trips. Older adults may find that extra stops make a long drive more comfortable.

Some symptoms call for prompt medical attention. Numbness or weakness in the arms or legs, loss of bladder or bowel control, a sudden severe headache, or pain after a car crash or fall should be evaluated by a physician or emergency care provider. The guidance is general information, and people with specific concerns should consult a qualified health care provider.

About Cadence Chiropractic

Cadence Chiropractic is a family chiropractic practice based in American Fork, Utah, with a second office in Spanish Fork. Dr. Marc Nelson and Shelbe Nelson founded the practice to serve families throughout Utah County. The practice uses the Activator Technique, an instrument-assisted adjusting method. Its mission centers on patient education and prevention, with the goal of building a well-informed community.

More information is available at Cadence Chiropracti.