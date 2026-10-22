UK Social Housing Landlords To Invest Record Amounts In Repairs And New Homes

The Regulator of Social Housing has released its 2026 Financial forecasts of private registered providers report

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LONDON, England – Social housing landlords in England are planning to invest record amounts in repairs while also building new homes, according to the 2026 financial forecasts of private registered providers.

The data, published by the Regulator of Social Housing, (RSH) on 6 October 2026, indicates some anticipated stabilisation of the sector's financial position, though also showed landlords were facing significant financial pressures from the trade-off between more and better social homes.

RSH director of strategy Will Perry said it was encouraging to see landlords preparing to invest record amounts in repairs while maintaining their ambition to build more affordable homes.

“The sector's long-term ambition is clear: more investment in existing homes, more new homes and more for social rent. These are not easy trade-offs, and the financial pressures need to be managed really carefully.

“Our job is to make sure landlords are alert to the risks and have the transparency, resilience and strategic focus needed to navigate them while delivering for tenants.”

This year's Financial Forecast Returns (FFR) data showed aggregate interest cover over the first five years of plans comparable to that in the last set of forecasts – a metric which has previously been declining in each successive year.

Key factors in this are a slowing in the rate of increase in repairs and maintenance expenditure combined with increased income growth.

There has been a modest increase in development plans over the first five years, reversing the trend seen in recent forecasts.

A more substantial increase is seen over the ten-year term of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), reflecting bids for grant that were being made at the time the plans were submitted.

To fund these plans, there is a greater increase in debt than has been seen in recent years with £54.7 billion of new borrowing required over the first five years of plans and additional grant of £16.3 billion forecast over the same period.

There remains substantial variation within the sector, with the largest providers (with over 40,000 homes) generally having a tighter financial position.

Landlords' financial plans were prepared in early 2026, so they do not fully reflect the financial impact of ongoing global events, consequential changes to inflation and interest rates, or outcomes of SAHP bid submissions – all of which are likely to influence the next set of submissions.