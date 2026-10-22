Financing Connectivity At Scale: How IDB Invest And Nokia Are Accelerating Digital Infrastructure

A financing solution that matches infrastructure spending with future revenues, helping operators expand access to digital services.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Edgar L. Cabañas

Reaching the next wave of connectivity in Latin America and the Caribbean depends on faster deployment of secure, high‐performance networks and on financing that makes those investments feasible for operators. In 2025, IDB Invest partnered with Nokia to launch a $50 million regional financing facility. Its first beneficiary was Megacable, one of Mexico's leading telecommunications providers, which used the program to expand and modernise its network.

Starting in Mexico, the partnership is designed to scale across the region, easing payment terms and helping accelerate digital infrastructure investment.

Why digital infrastructure matters for regional competitiveness

Large segments in the region remain underserved by reliable internet. More than 200 million people still lack access, and many more experience limited coverage or unstable service, especially in rural and remote communities.

When connectivity is weak, small firms struggle to reach customers, workers face barriers to build digital skills, and public services can't scale digital delivery. Investing in secure, resilient, and high-quality networks can unlock greater competitiveness across the region.

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The IDB Invest-Nokia financing facility

In September 2025, IDB Invest and Nokia launched a $50 million financing facility designed to strengthen digital connectivity across the region. The facility is structured to enable Nokia to offer more flexible payment terms to communication service providers, making it easier to procure and deploy trusted network technology.

Where it starts and how it scales. The program begins in Mexico, with the intention to expand to additional markets across the region.

What's innovative: Financing that aligns investment with cash flows

Traditional funding models can slow network rollouts, especially when operators face tight liquidity and long payback periods. This facility aligns infrastructure spending with revenue generation, easing cash‐flow constraints and reducing reliance on conventional debt structures.

In practical terms, the model helps operators upgrade capacity and expand coverage faster while reinforcing access to certified, secure technologies that support long‐term network integrity.

Expected development impact: More coverage, more resilience, more opportunity

By enabling faster deployment of high‐performance telecom infrastructure, the facility supports:



Broader access to reliable connectivity (including underserved areas), where deployment can lag behind urban centers.

Improved competitiveness and innovation, supported by stronger digital infrastructure foundations. Greater resilience and security, as operators expand networks using trusted technologies and more robust standards.

Scaling connectivity requires structures that can be replicated across countries and partners. This facility reflects IDB Invest's approach to mobilising private investment and accelerating deployment so that connectivity becomes a platform for opportunity and growth across Latin America and the Caribbean.