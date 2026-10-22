Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 3Rd Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUSTON, La., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Next Financial Corporation (the“Company”) (OTCQX: CTUY), the holding company of Century Next Bank, with $931.2 million in assets, today announced financial results for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2026. Financial Performance For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company had net income after tax of $4.55 million compared to net income of $4.27 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $283,000 or 6.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $2.46 per basic share and $2.41 per diluted share compared to $2.33 per basic and $2.30 per diluted share reported for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company had net income after tax of $12.25 million compared to net income of $11.66 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $589,000 or 5.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $6.63 per basic share and $6.49 per diluted share compared to $6.38 per basic share and $6.31 per diluted share reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Balance Sheet Overall, total assets increased by $54.3 million or 6.2% to $931.2 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $876.9 million at December 31, 2025. Total cash and cash equivalents increase from $48.3 million at December 31, 2025 to $76.1 million at September 30, 2026 for an increase of $27.8 million or 57.61%. Investment securities, including available-for-sale, held-to-maturity, and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, decreased by $774,000 to $142.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $143.0 million at December 31, 2025. The growth in cash and cash equivalents for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 was primarily from strong deposit growth. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and allowance for credit losses, including loans held for sale, increased $27.8 million or 4.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025. Total net loans at September 30, 2026 were $672.7 million compared to $644.9 million at December 31, 2025. Of total net loans outstanding for the nine-month ended September 30, 2026, commercial real estate loans increased $18.9 million, followed by a $12.4 million increase in multi-family real estate loans, a $4.0 million increase in commercial non-real estate loans, a $2.4 million increase in consumer loans, a $2.2 million increase in agriculture loans secured by real estate, a $1.4 million increase in residential construction loans and a $927,000 increase in home equity line of credit loans. The increases were offset by decreases of $7.0 million in residential 1-4 family loans, $6.6 million in land loans, $307,000 in residential 1-4 family – held for sale loans and $19,000 in agriculture loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Deposit growth was strong for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as total deposits increased by $47.5 million or 6.3% to $806.4 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $758.9 million at December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing checking increased $3.8 million, interest-bearing checking increased $25.8 million, money market increased $17.2 million, and savings increased $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The increases were offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in time deposit accounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Total long-term borrowings remained the same at $8.5 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2026. Income Statement Net interest income was $10.49 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026 compared to $9.98 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025 for an increase of $510,000, or 5.1%. Net interest income was $30.55 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 compared to $28.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025 for an increase of $1.76 million, or 6.1%. Several key operating ratios increased for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2026 compared to the same periods ending September 30, 2025 as displayed in the following table:

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 Select Operating Ratios 2026

2025

2026

2025

Average Yield on Interest-Earning Assets 6.12 % 6.10 % 6.08 % 6.01 % Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.72 % 3.08 % 2.72 % 3.10 % Net Interest Margin 4.64 % 4.51 % 4.60 % 4.39 %

The yield on earning assets increased slightly and cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased in both the three- and six-month periods ended September, 30, 2026. The net interest margin showed improvement in both the three- and six-month periods ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same periods in 2025.

For the three months ending September 30, 2026, no credit loss was expensed. A provision for credit losses of $265,000 was expensed for the three months ending September 30, 2025. For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, a provision for credit losses of $513,000 compared to $563,000 was expensed for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Total non-interest income was $886,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2026 compared to $1.15 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, a decrease of $260,000 or 22.7%. Total non-interest income was $2.74 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 compared to $2.83 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, a decrease of $91,000 or 3.2%. The decrease in non-interest income for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2026 were primarily from gain on repossession of foreclosed assets reflected in the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2025.

Total non-interest expense increased by $77,000 or 1.4% to $5.63 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026 compared to $5.56 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. Total non-interest expense increased by $891,000 or 5.4% to $17.33 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 compared to $16.44 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increases in both the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2026 was primarily due to increases in expenses from salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing, directors' fees, advertising, expenses of foreclosed assets, and various other operating expenses as compared to the same periods in 2025.

The Company's efficiency ratio, a measure of expense as a percent of total income, decreased to 49.54% for the three months ending September 30, 2026 compared to 49.96% for the three months ending September 30, 2025. For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, the efficiency ratio increased to 52.05% compared to 51.97% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Other Financial Information

Nonperforming assets, including loans past due 90 days or more, nonaccrual loans, and foreclosed assets, decreased from $4.59 million at December 31, 2025 to $1.53 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.1 million or 66.7%. Total non-performing assets were 0.16% and 0.52% of total assets as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The reduction in foreclosed assets for the nine month period ending September 30, 2026 was primarily due to the sale of foreclosed assets.

Allowance for credit losses under CECL was $7.38 million or 1.08% of total loans at September 30, 2026 compared to $6.93 million or 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2025. Net charge offs for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 were $62,000, compared net charge offs of $192,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding was 0.009% at September 30, 2026 compared to the ratio of net recoveries to average loans outstanding was 0.031% for the same period of 2025.

Company Information

Century Next Financial Corporation is the holding company for Century Next Bank (the“Bank”) which conducts business from its main office in Ruston, Louisiana. The Company was formed in 2010 and is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary and is an insured federally-chartered covered savings association subject to the regulatory oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bank is a full-service bank with four locations in Louisiana including two banking offices in Ruston, one banking office in Monroe, one banking office in West Monroe, and three locations in Arkansas including two banking offices in Crossett and one banking office in Hamburg. The Bank emphasizes professional and personal banking service directed primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank provides a full range of banking services including its primary business of real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements

Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,121 $ 48,298 Investment securities 142,243 143,017 Loans, net 672,749 644,907 Other assets 40,087 40,694 TOTAL ASSETS $ 931,200 $ 876,916 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 806,394 $ 758,857 Long-term borrowings 8,454 8,454 Other liabilities 9,424 8,634 Total Liabilities 824,272 775,945 Stockholders' equity 106,928 100,971 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 931,200 $ 876,916 Book Value per share $ 57.34 $ 54.16 Tangible Book Value per share $ 55.87 $ 52.59





Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest Income $ 13,839 $ 13,505 $ 40,369 $ 39,373 Interest Expense 3,352 3,528 9,817 10,577 Net Interest Income 10,487 9,977 30,552 28,796 Provision for Credit Losses 0 265 513 563 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 10,487 9,712 30,039 28,233 Noninterest Income 886 1,146 2,741 2,832 Noninterest Expense 5,634 5,557 17,328 16,437 Income Before Taxes 5,739 5,301 15,452 14,628 Provision For Income Taxes 1,186 1,031 3,205 2,970 NET INCOME $ 4,553 $ 4,270 $ 12,247 $ 11,658 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 2.46 $ 2.33 $ 6.63 $ 6.38 Diluted $ 2.41 $ 2.30 $ 6.49 $ 6.31 Key Ratios: Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.78 % 1.71 % Annualized Return on Average Equity 15.56 % 17.44 % Annualized Net Interest Margin 4.60 % 4.39 % Efficiency Ratio 52.05 % 51.97 %

Century Next Financial Corporation Contact Information:

William D. Hogan, President & Chief Executive Officer or

Mark A. Taylor, CPA CGMA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(318) 255-3733

Company Website: