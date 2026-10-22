Phil And Dom Kwok Now Worth $1.1 Billion As Easya Reaches Unicorn Valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest valuation vaults brothers Phil and Dom Kwok into the ranks of billionaires.

The latest valuation of AI and blockchain engine EasyA has propelled its co-founders, brothers Phil and Dom Kwok, into the ranks of billionaire founders as AI and blockchain heat up globally.

In the four years since launching in 2022, EasyA has become the engine powering the world's leading AI and blockchain companies. The EasyA app has over 1.3 million users, and EasyA is the trusted partner of companies like Google, Amazon, Coinbase and Ripple.

The milestone puts the Kwok brothers among a new generation of founders whose fortunes are being built on AI and blockchain. The brothers' combined stake in EasyA is now worth $1.1 billion.

"When Dom and I were coding EasyA in our childhood bedrooms, I couldn't have imagined we'd be here today," said Phil Kwok, Co-Founder and CEO of EasyA. "We've built a generational company by taking long-term decisions and only ever answering to our users.""Money isn't the yardstick. What matters is how many lives we change along the way," said Dom Kwok, Co-Founder and COO of EasyA. "People have learned to build on EasyA and come to our hackathons, and some have gone on to launch companies like Cognition. The companies our community has started are now worth around $50 billion combined. That's what we're proudest of."



About EasyA

EasyA is the engine powering the world's leading blockchain and AI companies. Our mission is to accelerate the development and adoption of the most important frontier technologies. The EasyA app has over 1.3 million users and partners with 350+ of the world's top academic institutions, forming the launchpad for the latest generation of AI and blockchain applications. EasyA is the trusted partner of the world's leading AI and blockchain companies like Google, Amazon, Coinbase, Ripple and many others.

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