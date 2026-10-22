Las Vegas Film Festival Announces First 25 Official Selections For 2027

2027 Las Vegas Film Festival

Official poster for the Las Vegas Film FestivalSM, January 14-21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms in Las Vegas.

Stories from Las Vegas, scheduled to premiere at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.

International filmmakers join the January 14–21, 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Film Festival has announced its first 25 Official Selections for the 2027 event, which is expected to showcase more than 350 films January 14–21 at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort.The eight-day festival will showcase a diverse international program of independent features, documentaries, short films, music videos, and emerging media, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals in Las Vegas.“The depth of talent and originality represented in this year's submissions is remarkable,” said Tom Ingram, Festival Director.“These first 25 selections reflect the creative vision and international scope of the festival. We're putting together an exceptional program for January.”FIRST 25 OFFICIAL SELECTIONSKitty Clap Klub. Jack RichardsonRaccoon. Emilien PeyraudKITKA. Delyana Ivelinova StoyanovaLe Pulizie. Lisa RossoELVIS, My Neighbor. Goran Gonzo LukicNIXIE. Mary Rachel GardnerUndone. Juan Pablo Bornio CottiniGolden Mirror. Lapierre & BeetchShowStopper. Amit Naftali, Smitha HamsalaDon't Assume. Zeena M. PliskaHUE. Syril PecsonTrauma 4 Life. Roy BerkeleyÉmile Reynaud: His Work and Legacy. Margaret RidleySave Me a Seat. Mirch Beard, Jane GreeneSleepyhead. James HilgerEsperando. Osvaldo FregosoEl!jah - settle4tonight. Logan ShustObscure. Rob CastDouble Date. Timmy L'HeureuxNovember Men. Jake AldaAn Effective Policy. Erich E KempPer Our Last Conversation. Corina MonoranFrench Toast. Andrew CoughlinOff Script. Daren SullivanPANICO. Jorge Catoni, Renata ValenciaThese first 25 Official Selections showcase independent filmmakers from Las Vegas and around the world. With more selections to be announced, this initial group offers a first look at the range of talent to be presented at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.“We're creating meaningful opportunities for independent filmmakers to connect with audiences, expand their reach, and bring their work to a global stage,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director.“Our commitment extends beyond the festival itself, with a focus on continued exhibition, distribution opportunities for filmmakers, and the development of a signature cultural event for Las Vegas.”Official Selections join a curated program of more than 350 films, screenings, premieres, and special events, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort. Additional Official Selections will be announced in the coming weeks, along with ticket information and programming updates. For the latest Official Selection announcements as they are released, visit official-selections/2027About the Las Vegas Film FestivalThe Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event from the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards. The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.Filmmakers can submit projects to the 2026 Las Vegas Film Festival until December 15, 2026, directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.

Valerie Garza - PR Director

Las Vegas Film Festival

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Las Vegas Film Festival Announces First 25 Official Selections for 2027 News Provided By Las Vegas Film Festival October 22, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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