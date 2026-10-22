Kozhikode: Youth Caught Within Hours Of Stealing Three Wheels From Parked Car!

Kozhikode: In a bizarre theft, police have arrested a youth for stealing tyres from a parked car. The Kakkoor police nabbed the accused, identified as K Sakhin, a resident of Chelannur in Kozhikode.

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Sakhin targeted a car parked on the roadside at Ambalathukulangara Kallinpurath Thazhath in Chelannur. According to the police, he managed to remove and steal three tyres of the vehicle, leaving just one behind, before fleeing the spot.

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The car owner soon filed a complaint. The Kakkoor police swung into action and tracked down the thief within just a few hours. The investigation team included SHO Sujilesh, SI Radhakrishnan, ASI Lenish, Senior Civil Police Officer Ramjith, and Civil Police Officer Shalima. The police produced Sakhin before the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which sent him to remand.