Muvattupuzha: 50-Year-Old Woman Nabbed With Synthetic Drugs In Police Raid!

Kochi: In a major crackdown under Operation Toofan, police have arrested a 50-year-old woman with 32 grams of synthetic drugs. The investigation team, led by Muvattupuzha Circle Inspector M S Faisal, nabbed Minimol from her rented house in the Rakkad area of Muvattupuzha. She originally belongs to the Chirattakkal house in Vaveli, Kottappadi village.

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Police officers recovered an electronic weighing machine and other items from her rented place. The drugs were kept in special packets. The cops had kept her under strict watch for the past few days. Now, the police are searching for the person who was sharing the room with her. They are also trying to find out where the drugs came from and who was funding this whole setup. The team is tracking down the regular buyers who used to purchase drugs from her.

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Muvattupuzha DySP K R Manoj gave the orders to form this special investigation team. The squad included Muvattupuzha SHO Subin Biju, SI R B Roshni, and ASIs P S Salim, K M Anish, and K A Anas. The police produced the accused in court, and the magistrate has remanded her to custody.