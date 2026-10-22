Thiruvananthapuram: Two Youths Arrested In Temple Theft Cases! Read Details

Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested two youths for stealing from three temples near Malayinkeezhu. Cops identified the accused as 20-year-old Ajith from Thembamuttam and 19-year-old Ajay from Kallikkad. The duo went on a stealing spree on Sunday night. They targeted the Althara Bhagavathy Temple, Varuviilakam Sivanageswara Temple, Irattakalunku Durga Bhagavathy Temple, and a nearby house. Temple committees filed complaints with the Malayinkeezhu police. Following this, the investigation team caught the accused near the Thiruvananthapuram railway station last night.

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The thieves first cut the power supply at the Althara Bhagavathy Temple to disable the CCTV cameras. They broke the south gate lock and entered the premises. The gang vandalized the temple kitchen, committee office, and store room. They looted money from the offering receipts, daily collections, and the free meal donation box. At the Vilavoorkal Varuviilakam Sivanageswari Temple, CCTV cameras recorded the thieves walking in with a bag. They smashed the doors and cameras but failed to steal anything. The duo also tried to break into the house of a local resident named Murukesan in Pidaram.

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The thieves stole a sound system from the Irattakalunku Durga Bhagavathy Temple. They smashed the trust office window and left a knife behind. Kattakkada DySP Binu led the investigation. Malayinkeezhu police and fingerprint experts collected scientific evidence from the crime scenes. CCTV footage played a major role in tracking down the culprits. Police officials confirmed they will take strict legal action against the arrested youths.