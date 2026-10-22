Defiance Injury Law Expands Seattle Trial Team, Strengthens Medical Malpractice And Elder Abuse Practice, And Advances Catastrophic Trucking Initiative

MENAFN - GetNews)"Defiance Injury Law PLLC managing attorneys Holly D. Brauchli, Jeffrey H. Richter, and Nicholas R. Andrews"With Holly D. Brauchli, Jeffrey H. Richter, and attorney Bekah Young, the Seattle law firm brings additional litigation experience to complex injury cases while introducing a closer examination of liability beyond commercial trucking insurance policies.

SEATTLE, Wash. - October 22, 2026 - When a serious injury changes someone's life, the most important question isn't always what happened. Sometimes, it's who made the decisions that allowed it to happen.

That principle is shaping the next chapter for Defiance Injury Law, PLLC.

The Seattle-based personal injury firm is announcing an expanded attorney team featuring Holly D. Brauchli, Jeffrey H. Richter, and newly added attorney Bekah Young. Together, they strengthen the firm's capabilities in medical malpractice, elder and nursing home abuse, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death litigation.

The expansion also supports a developing area of the firm's work: investigating potentially overlooked corporate responsibility in catastrophic commercial trucking cases.

For Defiance Injury Law, the direction is deliberate. Build on the experience that has established the firm's reputation. Bring together attorneys who understand different sides of complex litigation. And investigate cases thoroughly enough to identify responsible parties and the evidence needed to establish liability.

Different Backgrounds. A Shared Commitment to Complex Litigation.

The expanded team brings together experience in civil defense, catastrophic injury litigation, complex damages, and client advocacy.

Holly D. Brauchli brings a particularly valuable perspective to the firm's medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and catastrophic injury practice.

Before representing injured individuals and families, Brauchli spent nearly a decade defending corporations, insurance companies, healthcare professionals, nursing homes, and other institutional defendants. She ultimately became an equity shareholder at Bullivant Houser Bailey.

That experience provides insight into how sophisticated defendants evaluate claims, prepare expert witnesses, challenge evidence, and develop litigation strategy.

Now representing plaintiffs, Brauchli draws on that background to investigate institutional failures, anticipate defense arguments, and prepare complex cases for litigation.

Jeffrey H. Richter brings extensive experience representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, commercial trucking collisions, traumatic brain injuries, and other high-stakes litigation.

A Texas-licensed trial lawyer, Richter has handled complex matters involving multiple parties, corporate relationships, and insurance arrangements. His approach extends beyond identifying the immediate defendant to examining the decisions, contracts, and business practices that may have contributed to the harm.

His background supports the firm's continued development of sophisticated trucking and catastrophic injury litigation.

Bekah Young joins Defiance Injury Law with litigation experience representing people and families facing serious injuries, wrongful death, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, burn injuries, and harm to children.

Young's approach begins with understanding the person behind the legal claim. She emphasizes careful investigation, meaningful client communication, and the development of evidence that explains not only how an injury occurred, but how it has changed a person's life.

Her addition strengthens the firm's ability to provide individualized representation while preparing cases involving significant medical expenses, long-term care needs, lost earnings, and permanent impairment.

Building on a Strong Foundation in Medical Malpractice and Elder Abuse

Although the firm's capabilities are expanding, two areas remain central to its practice: medical malpractice and elder and nursing home abuse.

These cases often involve some of the most difficult circumstances a family can experience.

A patient enters a hospital expecting appropriate treatment and suffers a preventable injury. An older adult moves into a nursing home for safety and care, only for loved ones to discover unexplained injuries or signs of neglect.

Families are left searching for answers, often while institutions and insurers conduct their own investigations.

Defiance Injury Law represents individuals and families in claims involving medical negligence, hospital errors, nursing home neglect, unsafe care practices, and injuries involving vulnerable adults.

These matters demand more than an understanding of personal injury law. They require careful examination of medical records, treatment decisions, staffing practices, institutional policies, expert opinions, and the circumstances surrounding the injury.

Brauchli's experience defending healthcare institutions, combined with the firm's broader plaintiff litigation background and Young's experience developing complex damages claims, reinforces Defiance's work in these established practice areas.

The firm's objective remains consistent: determine what happened, identify who may be legally responsible, and develop the evidence needed to pursue accountability.

Beyond the $1M Trucking Policy: Investigating Responsibility Beyond the Motor Carrier

That same investigative philosophy is behind Defiance Injury Law's Beyond the $1M Trucking Policy initiative.

The attorney-referral and co-counsel initiative addresses a challenge in catastrophic trucking litigation: an individual may suffer permanent injuries or a family may lose a loved one, yet the motor carrier's available insurance may fall substantially short of the resulting damages.

In some cases, the initial investigation focuses primarily on the truck driver and motor carrier.

But those may not be the only parties whose conduct warrants examination.

Who selected the trucking company? What safety information was available before the carrier was hired? Were warning signs overlooked? Did a freight broker, logistics provider, or another entity make decisions that contributed to the collision?

These questions are increasingly relevant following the U.S. Supreme Court's May 2026 decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC.

The Court held that the negligent-hiring claim at issue against a freight broker was not preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act because it fell within the law's motor-vehicle-safety exception.

The decision did not establish that the broker was negligent or legally responsible for the collision. Those questions still depend on applicable law and the evidence in each case.

For plaintiff attorneys, however, the ruling reinforces the importance of evaluating potential carrier-selection claims rather than assuming the motor carrier's insurance represents the full scope of the investigation.

Through the initiative, Defiance Injury Law invites referring attorneys to request a preliminary review of catastrophic trucking cases involving potentially inadequate carrier coverage.

The review is intended to identify relevant evidence, evaluate whether additional investigation may be warranted, and determine whether an appropriate referral or co-counsel relationship could benefit the case.

Learn more: Beyond the $1M Trucking Policy: Catastrophic Trucking and Broker Liability.

The Next Chapter for Defiance Injury Law

For Managing Partner Nicholas R. Andrews, the expansion reflects a commitment to deliberate case preparation and meaningful client representation.

"We're building a team for cases where the easy answer isn't necessarily the complete answer," Andrews said. "Whether a family has suffered because of medical negligence, nursing home abuse, or a catastrophic trucking collision, our responsibility is to follow the evidence, ask the difficult questions, and understand the full extent of the harm. That's the kind of work we want Defiance Injury Law to be known for."

With an expanded attorney team and a growing emphasis on complex institutional and corporate liability, Defiance Injury Law is positioning its practice around a principle that connects its established strengths with its newest initiative.

When the consequences of negligence are life-changing, the investigation should be thorough enough to account for them.

About Defiance Injury Law

Defiance Injury Law, PLLC, formerly Campiche Andrews PLLC, is a Seattle-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in serious injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, elder and nursing home abuse, commercial trucking collisions, maritime injuries, and other complex civil litigation.

The firm combines careful investigation, expert-driven case development, trial preparation, and personalized representation to pursue accountability for preventable harm.

Defiance Injury Law serves clients throughout Seattle and communities across Washington State, with additional attorney capabilities subject to applicable licensing and jurisdictional requirements.

Website:

Phone: (206) 281-9000

Office: 111 Queen Anne Avenue N., Suite 510, Seattle, WA 98109