MENAFN - GetNews)""Every home in Marin has its own unique characteristics," said Fernald. "I've been appraising homes here for years, so I know which sales actually compare.""Austin Fernald, a top-rated San Rafael appraiser (4.9 out of 5 across 28 Google and Yelp reviews), is now booking home appraisals in every Marin town. He has written more than 3,000 reports since 2012 and quotes fees within one business day.

San Rafael, California - October 22, 2026 - Austin Fernald, a top-rated home appraiser based in San Rafael, is now booking appraisals across Marin County. For homeowners trying to find the best appraiser in Marin County, his record is easy to check. He is a California Certified Residential Appraiser (license AR3002942), has worked in residential appraisal since 2012, has written more than 3,000 reports, most of them in Marin County and San Francisco, and holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating across 28 Google and Yelp reviews.

Fernald appraises single family homes, condos, land and 2 to 4 unit buildings. Clients hire him for estate and date of death appraisals, gift tax appraisals, divorce cases in Marin County Superior Court, property tax appeals before the Marin County Assessment Appeals Board, and pre-listing appraisals for sellers who want a number before they pick a list price.

"Every home in Marin has its own unique characteristics," said Fernald. "I've been appraising homes here since 2012, so I know which sales actually compare."

Appraisals start at $500 for a single family home, condo or land, and $700 for a 2 to 4 unit building. Fernald sends a fee and delivery date within one business day of a request, and most reports are delivered 4 to 5 business days after the inspection. He covers every city and town in Marin, including San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, Sausalito, Tiburon, Belvedere, Larkspur, Corte Madera, San Anselmo, Fairfax, Ross, Kentfield and West Marin.

Homeowners comparing appraisers can read his guide, "Who Is the Best Appraiser in Marin County?", at . It explains how to check any California appraiser's license with the Bureau of Real Estate Appraisers before hiring.

About Austin Fernald

Austin Fernald is a California Certified Residential Appraiser and the appraiser behind Realvals, based in San Rafael. Rated 4.9 out of 5 by his clients, he handles date of death, estate, probate, trust, gift tax, divorce, tax appeal and pre-listing appraisals in Marin County and San Francisco.

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