Ukrainian Forces Hit Two Russian Air Defense Systems Targeting Ukrainian Aircraft In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced this on Facebook.

"In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces are bringing in surface-to-air missile systems to counter Ukrainian aircraft, which are actively striking enemy rear areas. One such system, a Buk-M1, was detected and hit by operators of the 433rd Unmanned Systems Regiment in the area of responsibility of the 7th Air Assault Corps," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces advance 15 km behind Russian lines through underground routes on Kupiansk front

Russian invaders carefully camouflage their air defense systems in tree belts. However, autumn is working against them, making it increasingly difficult to conceal expensive equipment.

During their next sortie, Ukrainian operators also hit another camouflaged target – an air defense system of an unidentified type.

Coordinated operations between units under the operational control of the 7th Air Assault Corps and effective intelligence sharing are producing results.

As Ukrinform reported, cases of Russian infantrymen killing themselves have become more frequent in the Huliaipole sector as they attempt to advance in small groups without adequate support, reliable communications, or the ability to evacuate.

Illustrative photo