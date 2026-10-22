CDB Hosts Barbados Chief Audit Executives Forum

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)



The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has reinforced its commitment to stronger institutions and improved governance across the region through the hosting of the Barbados Chief Audit Executives Forum, which brought together heads of internal audit and senior audit professionals from public, private, regulatory and financial institutions to examine emerging risks, strengthen professional practice and advance organisational resilience.

Hosted on October 19, 2026, by CDB's Internal Audit Division (IAD), the Forum focused on implementation of the Global Internal Audit Standards (GIAS), quality assurance practices, emerging risks and the evolving role of internal audit in supporting effective governance and organisational performance. The event also highlighted CDB's growing efforts to strengthen internal audit capacity across the Caribbean as part of its broader institutional strengthening agenda, a core pillar of the Bank's Strategic Plan 2026-2035. Through initiatives that enhance governance, risk management, public sector effectiveness and organisational resilience, the Bank supports its borrowing member countries in building the foundations necessary to deliver sustainable economic and social progress.

Addressing participants, Gillian Charles-Gollop, CDB's vice president, corporate services, highlighted the critical role strong institutions play in delivering development results.“The strength of our region is ultimately reflected in the strength of its institutions. Development is measured not only by what we finance, but by the lasting results institutions deliver for the people they serve,” she said.

The CDB senior executive also noted that effective internal audit functions strengthen transparency, accountability and confidence by providing the assurance and insight needed to support sound decision-making and organisational performance.

The Forum provided participants with an opportunity to exchange experiences, strengthen professional networks and discuss practical approaches to implementing the Global Internal Audit Standards. Discussions also examined External Quality Assessments and Quality Assurance and Improvement Programmes as important tools for enhancing the credibility, effectiveness and value of internal audit functions.

Tamara Baugh-Brissett, head of CDB's IAD, emphasised that collaboration among audit leaders is essential as organisations navigate increasingly complex operating environments. She noted that the Bank is exploring practical mechanisms to support internal audit functions across the Caribbean as they advance implementation of the new standards.

“Our ambition extends beyond discussion. We are examining ways to support internal audit departments across the region in strengthening their capabilities, enhancing quality assurance practices and progressing toward conformance with the Global Internal Audit Standards. This represents an important opportunity to strengthen governance and institutional effectiveness across the Caribbean,” Baugh-Brissett said.

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion led by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Global and IIA Barbados Chapter on External Quality Assessment and Internal Audit Quality Assurance and Improvement Programme, which examined how independent assessments can strengthen audit effectiveness, enhance credibility and support continuous improvement. Panellists also shared practical insights on implementing the GIAS and positioning internal audit as a strategic partner within organisations.