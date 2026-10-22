New Crypto: Remittix Reaches $33 Million Raised As Cardano's New Programming Language Revives A $2 ADA Price Prediction As BNB Bulls Target $1,500

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has reached $33 million raised as its final presale phase advances toward a $36 million hard cap and the scheduled November 24, 2026 launch of RTX. More than 40,000 participants have joined the campaign as the remaining token allocation continues to narrow.









RTX is currently available at $0.28 through Remittix, with $0.46 announced as the final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price. The difference represents a potential increase of approximately 64% between the current entry and the stated launch floor.

The milestone arrives as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson develops a new programming language for the network and ADA bulls target a return to $2. BNB remains near $732, with supporters building a long-term case for the token to reach $1,500.

Remittix Enters the Final $3 Million

Reaching $33 million means Remittix has completed more than 91% of its total raise. Only $3 million now separates the project from its hard cap, placing greater attention on the final presale allocation before public trading begins.

The current $0.28 RTX price gives buyers a defined position ahead of the announced $0.46 final stage. November 24 provides a fixed deadline for the transition from structured presale pricing to open-market supply and demand.

This setup gives Remittix several visible catalysts during the final phase, including the hard cap, product releases, expanded PayFi coverage and the start of public-market trading.

PayFi Provides the Central Remittix Use Case

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project built to connect supported cryptocurrencies with ordinary bank payments. One thousand invited holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions through EUR and USD routes using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The wider Remittix ecosystem includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets with over $50 million in perpetual trading volume and Remittix Earn, which is preparing Aave, Fluid and Morpho pools with advertised yields of up to 22% APY.

Remittix is also preparing 41 new fiat currencies for PayFi. This expansion can increase the number of international users, banking routes and payment markets served by the platform after launch.

Cardano's New Programming Language Revives the $2 ADA Price Prediction

Cardano recently traded near $0.216, meaning a return to $2 would represent growth of more than 800%. The latest technology catalyst comes from Charles Hoskinson, who is developing a new programming language for Cardano with Input Output Global engineer Lucas Rosa.

The proposed language would combine transaction intents, proof-carrying data and Groth16 proofs. Its purpose is to help applications execute user requests while efficiently verifying that specified conditions have been met.

For Cardano bulls, the work creates a new developer narrative around advanced applications and verifiable on-chain actions. A move to $2 would still require substantial new demand, but the target returns ADA to a major psychological level watched across the market.

BNB Bulls Build a $1,500 Price Case

BNB recently traded near $732, making a move to $1,500 slightly more than a doubling from current levels. The bullish case is tied to the token's utility across trading, transaction fees and the wider BNB Chain ecosystem, alongside its deflationary burn structure.

Cardano and BNB offer established network opportunities, but both already command multibillion-dollar valuations. Remittix offers a different setup: a launch-stage PayFi ecosystem approaching its hard cap with active payment testing, existing product usage and a defined November catalyst.

For buyers comparing a $1 ADA forecast and $1,500 BNB prediction with new crypto opportunities, RTX combines a $0.28 entry with an announced $0.46 minimum exchange launch price. The final $3 million represents the remaining presale window before market debut.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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