Prof. Robert Stewart Ph.D. Re-Releases Controversial Book Science and Cosmic Messengers

The re-release challenges conventional teachings on science and religion, offering a new perspective from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and jazz saxophonist

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prof. Robert Stewart Ph.D. announces the re-release of his controversial book, Science and Cosmic Messengers. The book, available now, urges readers to reconsider traditional teachings on science and religion. This re-release marks a significant addition to Stewart's diverse body of work, which spans multiple genres and disciplines.

Stewart, a retired government shadow asset and former jazz saxophonist, has dedicated his retirement to writing. His unique background includes being a protégé of saxophone titan Pharoah Sanders and having two albums, The Force and In The Gutta, executive produced by Quincy Jones. In The Gutta has garnered 2.1 billion views on Discogs.

In Science and Cosmic Messengers, Stewart presents a perspective that challenges established educational paradigms. He states, "Forget everything that you learned in school about Science and Religion." The book is part of his broader effort to share his philosophies, which he describes as extremely controversial.

Stewart's literary achievements include winning a Pulitzer Prize with Wynton Marsalis for a piece that made history as the only jazz composition by a living musician to receive the award. He has also been recognized with the Shakespeare Award and nominated for the Eric Hoffer Award for Astronomy For Teenagers in 2023. In 2024, he won the International Impact Book Award for Children's Guide For Life: Short Stories That Inspire, and in 2025, he was named Author of the Year for Shadowed Hearts: Paranormal Love Stories. Most recently, in 2026, he received the Distinguished Author of the Year Award for Bruce Lee: The Shaolin Mystic.

Reflecting on his journey, Stewart shares a quote from his work "The Fame Game": "Fame is a lame game that few can sustain without becoming vain and profane, which leaves lasting stains on the brain known as Spiritual Pain, which drives most completely insane." He also offers a thought from "God's Pattern Constants": "Pattern Constants are God's Divine Design that only the Spirituality Blind deny of his signs."

All of Stewart's books are available at bargain prices. More information can be found on his website, and his Wikipedia page provides additional background.

About Prof. Robert Stewart Ph.D.

A simple website to showcase my life's work in several disciplines. My some 56 video messages are free to watch, and my ebook store is operated by Curios. My Publisher is "The Royal Book House" of New York.

Media contact

Prof. Robert Stewart Ph.D.

...

415-310-7890



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Prof. Robert Stewart Ph.D. Re-Releases Controversial Book 'Science and Cosmic Messengers' News Provided By Gulf Coast Brands LLC October 22, 2026, 22:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Science



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