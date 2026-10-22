Thiruvananthapuram: 19 MGNREGA Workers Injured In Sudden Wild Bee Attack!

Thiruvananthapuram: A swarm of wild bees attacked MGNREGA workers while they were working in a private plot. People rushed the 19 injured workers to the hospital, and doctors discharged them after basic treatment. The incident took place in the morning at Ambedkar Gramam ward in Venganoor. Around 37 people, including four men, were working on the site. The workers said a huge swarm of bees attacked them while they were cutting down dry banana leaves.

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The bee sting injured 19 workers, while the others ran away in panic to save themselves. Locals suspect the bees might have come from a nearby honey collection spot. The attack severely injured Panangode residents Mohanan Nair (65), Jwala (59), Jalaja (55), Vasantha (70), and Chandran (69). Venganoor Gram Panchayat President S. Shalini stated that all the injured workers received treatment at the Vizhinjam Community Health Centre and their health condition is currently stable.

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