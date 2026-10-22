Thrissur: Man Arrested For Stabbing Migrant Worker Over Beedi Dispute! Read On

Kaipamangalam police in Thrissur have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old migrant worker following a dispute over a beedi. The accused, identified as Rajappan, a resident of Thevarpurakkal house in Moonnupeedika, Kaipamangalam, allegedly attacked the youth after he refused to hand over a beedi. The injured worker, Vikas Kumar, is a native of Bihar. He sustained injuries in the knife attack, which took place last Tuesday at around 12:35 pm outside the Kaipamangalam Aravushala toddy shop.

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According to the details of the incident, a seemingly minor disagreement over a beedi escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving the 18-year-old injured. Following the incident, Kaipamangalam police launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. The investigation team included Kaipamangalam Police Station Sub-Inspectors Ranjith and Avinash Kumar, who helped track down and arrest Rajappan in connection with the case.

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After completing the necessary legal formalities, the police produced the accused before the court. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The incident has drawn attention to the violent turn that minor disputes can take. Police are continuing with the legal proceedings in connection with the stabbing case. Further details about the victim's condition have not been disclosed.