Azerbaijan's Banks Ranked By Loan Portfolio In Q3 2026
|Rank
|Bank
|Loan portfolio ($ million)
|1
|International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB)
|4,620.08
|2
|Kapital Bank
|3,759.59
|3
|Pasha Bank
|2,354.08
|4
|Xalq Bank
|1,124.07
|5
|Bank Respublika
|1,033.97
|6
|Unibank
|898.96
|7
|AccessBank
|836.25
|8
|Bank of Baku
|689.40
|9
|Yelo Bank
|676.64
|10
|Rabitabank
|603.18
|11
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|558.26
|12
|Azer-Turk Bank
|555.83
|13
|TuranBank
|394.01
|14
|Expressbank
|348.45
|15
|Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan
|331.28
|16
|Premium Bank
|292.15
|17
|AFB Bank
|243.17
|18
|Azerindustry Bank
|232.16
|19
|VTB Bank Azerbaijan
|178.85
|20
|Eurasia Bank
|82.08
|21
|Bank Melli Iran (Baku branch)
|1.64
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