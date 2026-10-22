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Azerbaijan's Banks Ranked By Loan Portfolio In Q3 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 06:46:27

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The loan portfolios of banks operating in Azerbaijan in the third quarter of 2026 have been disclosed, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) ranked first, with a loan portfolio of $4.62 billion.

Kapital Bank ranked second, with $3.76 billion, followed by Pasha Bank in third place, with $2.35 billion.

Bank Melli Iran's Baku branch had the smallest loan portfolio, at $1.64 million.

The ranking of banks by loan portfolio size is presented below.

Rank Bank Loan portfolio ($ million)
1 International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) 4,620.08
2 Kapital Bank 3,759.59
3 Pasha Bank 2,354.08
4 Xalq Bank 1,124.07
5 Bank Respublika 1,033.97
6 Unibank 898.96
7 AccessBank 836.25
8 Bank of Baku 689.40
9 Yelo Bank 676.64
10 Rabitabank 603.18
11 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 558.26
12 Azer-Turk Bank 555.83
13 TuranBank 394.01
14 Expressbank 348.45
15 Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan 331.28
16 Premium Bank 292.15
17 AFB Bank 243.17
18 Azerindustry Bank 232.16
19 VTB Bank Azerbaijan 178.85
20 Eurasia Bank 82.08
21 Bank Melli Iran (Baku branch) 1.64

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Trend News Agency

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