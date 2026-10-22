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Palakkad: 23-Year-Old Arrested For Hurling Beer Bottle At Police Station!

Palakkad: 23-Year-Old Arrested For Hurling Beer Bottle At Police Station!


Date: 2026-10-22 06:45:25

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A 23-year-old man, identified as Baiju, alias 'Thatha Baiju', was arrested for allegedly throwing a beer bottle at the Kollengode police station in Palakkad. During interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that he committed the act out of resentment over an earlier incident in which he claimed officers had beaten him during the Oottara Vela festival.

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According to the police, Baiju had consumed alcohol at a local bar before going to the police station. He allegedly stood outside the station and hurled the beer bottle inside the premises. The incident prompted police to take action against the accused. Baiju, a resident of Oottara, reportedly held a grudge against the police over the alleged assault during the festival. He is said to have cited the incident as the reason behind his actions during questioning.

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Police have also taken two of his friends into custody for allegedly helping him flee the spot after the bottle-throwing incident. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged role played by the two men in assisting the accused. The incident has drawn attention to the alleged attack on the police station. Further details regarding the case and the legal action against the accused are awaited.

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AsiaNet News

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