Kakkanad: Woman Accused Of MDMA, Ecstasy Smuggling Nabbed After Six Months!

Kochi: The Thrikkakara police have finally nabbed the second accused in the Kakkanad drug smuggling case after she managed to dodge the cops for nearly six months. The police arrested 38-year-old Neethu, a resident of Muthoor Mulakkal house in Pathanamthitta, from Thiruvalla. She is facing charges in a case where officials seized 181 grams of MDMA and 90 grams of ecstasy pills.

Palakkad: 23-Year-Old Arrested For Hurling Beer Bottle At Police Station!

Earlier, the police had arrested the first accused, Kevin B Mathew, on April 18. Right after his arrest, the second and third accused went into hiding. The investigation team intensified their search for Neethu after they caught the third accused, Vishnu, on October 1.

Kozhikode: Job Seeker Bitten By Snake At Bus Stand! Read Details

According to the police, Neethu kept shifting her hideouts across Tamil Nadu and various parts of Kerala to avoid getting caught. After a months-long investigation, the cops received a secret tip-off that she was secretly living in a rented house in Thiruvalla. The police team quickly moved in and arrested her. The officials later produced Neethu in court, and she has been remanded to judicial custody.