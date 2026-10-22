BE Stock Drops After-Hours: Bloom Energy Q4 Guidance Comes Above Estimates, But Negative Cash Flows In Q3 Dampen Sentiment



The fuel-cell manufacturer reported earnings of $0.94 a share on $1.24 billion in revenue, beating analyst expectations.

Bloom Energy raised its full-year 2026 earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.10 to $3.40 a share. Full-year 2026 revenue is expected to be between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion, above analyst expectations.

Bloom Energy (BE) share price fell over 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday as a negative cash flow print for the quarter ending September spooked investors even after the fuel-cell manufacturer reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised full-year guidance.

The fuel-cell maker reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share on $1.24 billion in revenue, easily beating Wall Street estimates of $0.69 per share and $1.07 billion. Top-line growth accelerated 138% year-over-year, driven by robust demand across data center operations.

The company also boosted its full-year 2026 earnings per share outlook to $3.10–$3.40, surpassing the $2.71 consensus estimate, while projected gross margins of 34% matched market projections. The firm expects its full-year revenue to come in between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion, with the higher end of the guidance above expectations of $4.5 billion.

“Today, the world is moving from a century-old model of centralized power to a new architecture that includes firm, distributed onsite generation,” KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Energy, said.“Bloom is leading that transformation.”

“What began with hyperscalers is rapidly moving across market segments because every business needs reliable power to grow,” Sridhar added.

Bloom Energy: Record CapEx Creates Cash Flow Concerns

Bloom Energy reported its highest-ever capital expenditure in the quarter ending September, resulting in negative net cash flow of about $180 million.

Bloom Energy has been consistently spending to ramp up factory output and scale its manufacturing facilities to better service its record backlogs. Capital expenditures remain focused on manufacturing and expanding solid-oxide fuel cell systems tailored for large-scale AI and hyperscaler data centers like Oracle's Project Jupiter.

BE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

BE Stock has gained about 150% year-to-date.

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