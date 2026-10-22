Alappuzha: Human Skull, Bones Found In Rubber Estate! Read Details

People found a decomposed human skull and bone pieces in a private rubber plantation in Alappuzha Palamel panchayat. They spotted the skull and bones in different places around 12 noon today. Ramachandran, a local resident, saw these remains first. He was cleaning the base of the rubber trees at that time. He quickly informed the Nooranad police. Police team reached the spot and checked the area.

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Officers saw bone pieces scattered in many places near the skull. They suspect wild animals pulled and dragged the body. Police also found a cloth bag and a poison bottle near the skull. Locals and police suspect the dead person is Kumar (52) based on the situation. He is a Tamil Nadu native living near the estate.

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Locals said Kumar worked as a daily wage worker in Walayar. Nobody has any news about him for the last one month. Neighbors mentioned he lived separate from his family. He regularly slept in the empty plot or on the road near his house. Forensic team reached the spot by evening and collected evidence. Nooranad SHO Ratheesh Babu is leading the further police actions.