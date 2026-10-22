World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopia And Plan International Ethiopia Champion Girls' Leadership Through Girls Takeover 2026 Campaign

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The World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopia Country Office, in partnership with Plan International Ethiopia, hosted Ms. Timrhabiruk Mulugeta as the symbolic WHO Representative for a Day as part of the global Girls Takeover 2026 (#ChangeHerForecast) campaign. The initiative marked the International Day of the Girl and supported this year's theme,“End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls' Rights.”

The Girls Takeover initiative empowers adolescent girls and young women by providing opportunities to assume leadership roles, amplify their voices, challenge gender stereotypes, and participate in decision-making processes. This year's global campaign, #ChangeHerForecast, highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change and humanitarian crises on girls, particularly in relation to their health, education, protection, and future opportunities.

During her symbolic leadership role, Ms. Timrhabiruk participated in high-level meetings and engagements, gaining firsthand insight into WHO's work in Ethiopia. She accompanied the WHO Representative on a visit to the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute and contributed to discussions on innovation, health, youth leadership, and development. She also participated in a coordination meeting to prepare for the 7th Emergency Medical Teams Global Meeting.

Throughout the day, Ms. Timrhabiruk advocated for girls' rights, gender equality, youth participation, and stronger action to address the challenges that climate change and humanitarian crises pose to girls and young women. Her participation underscored the importance of creating meaningful opportunities for young women to engage directly with leaders and contribute to shaping policies that affect their communities.

A 2026 graduate of the School of Social Work at Addis Ababa University, Ms. Timrhabiruk has been actively engaged in community support, youth participation, and social justice advocacy. Through her work with the Ethiopia ACT Project, she has supported vulnerable individuals and families through psychosocial services, counselling, livelihood assistance, and conflict resolution initiatives.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Professor Francis Chisaka Kasolo, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, the African Union, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), commended Ms. Timrhabiruk's leadership and engagement.

“We commend her commitment and enthusiasm and extend our best wishes for her continued success as a future leader and advocate for positive change,” Professor Kasolo said.

The event reaffirmed the shared commitment of WHO Ethiopia and Plan International Ethiopia to promoting girls' leadership, empowerment, and meaningful participation in decision-making. By investing in girls and creating opportunities for them to lead, the Girls Takeover initiative contributes to building a more equitable and inclusive future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.